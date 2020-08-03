Looking for something to do during this national pandemic, Craig and Mary Beth Roussel decided to clean up the entrance to our neighborhood.
Craig, a retired horticulturist, and Mary Beth, a master gardener, had two goals: Craig would adjust the irrigation system, while Mary Beth tackled the 300 feet of green space with over 100 azaleas, poison ivy, poison oak, poison sumac and various other kinds of vines, trees, plants and trash.
Mary Beth, unlike many other women, is not afraid of snakes, spiders, lizards, really anything, so she dove in, nearly headfirst. On her hands and knees, Mary Beth pulled bottles, cans, drink cups, food containers, even an old lawn-mower blade from the azalea bed. Up and down the 300 feet, a determined Mary Beth cleared away vines and debris to get even the smallest pieces of nearly submerged trash. Craig joined her and after nearly two hours, they declared victory, threw a big bag of trash into the back of their truck and let out satisfied sighs.
Before Craig could start the truck, Mary Beth shrieked, “My hearing aid!” One of her hearing aids was missing. It had fallen out.
They searched the truck. Nothing. They dumped the trash and went through it piece by piece — no hearing aid. In a semisorta state of shock and disbelief, they stared at the 300-foot azalea bed, and then began searching. Craig was skeptical; the hearing aid was too small, and azalea bed was too big. Mary Beth, though a realist, held out a little more hope, just a little, but knew that finding it was a long shot.
After about an hour, they gave up and went home for the day.
A friend had recently reminded Mary Beth about St. Anthony, the patron saint of lost articles. Speaking like she knew St Anthony from childhood, her friend said, “Tony only works for money.” Asking what she meant, her friend explained, “You have to promise to donate to the poor.”
If she ever needed St. Anthony, now was the time. Mary Beth sent up prayers and promised St. Anthony a generous contribution to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
That night, it stormed. Lightning lit up the sky and thunder woke even the soundest sleepers. Wind and rain lashed at windows, and small branches were ripped from trees. Rain came down in torrents. The next morning, Mary Beth got up and with some optimism, she headed for the door. A surprised Craig asked, “Where are you going?”
“To find my hearing aid,” Mary Beth responded. Craig, not quite awake and even more skeptical than the day before, decided to stay home. “You’ll never find it,” he called after her.
Standing back, Mary Beth took a deep breath and scanned the 300 feet of green space before her. This was not going to be easy, but she had to try. Talking out loud to St. Anthony, she started to search. After about 10 minutes, she was shocked, stunned, amazed and dumbfounded all at the same time. At the foot of a big azalea bush, in plain sight, lay her hearing aid, as big as you please.
She was ecstatic. It looked OK, but would it work after the night’s drenching? She held her breath and put it on. It was dead. But was it really? She took it home and put it in a bag of rice to absorb the moisture. The following day, she put it on once again. It worked!
So was it St. Anthony or just luck? You’ll have to be the judge of that. But if you ever lose something really important, think about Tony and remember the food bank.
— Hinson lives in Baton Rouge