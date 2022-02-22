Robert Carriker's invention has been imitated and duplicated.
But it's all good as long as it's understood that he was the first to stuff boudin inside of bread to create a different kind of king cake.
Carriker is a professor of history at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He acknowledges other cooks have tweaked his recipe since it came on the scene in 2015. Some, he says, have made the cake their own, and that's OK.
"I think that's wonderful," Carriker said. "I mean, honestly, the changes they're making are Louisiana-based. Some people have even added pepper jelly. But for me, the tradition has always been eating boudin with white bread and Steen's Pure Cane Syrup. That's very Louisiana."
Steen's Syrup, along with boudin links and Pillsbury's bread mix, is the basis of Carriker's Boudin and Cracklin King Cake. Yeah, he throws cracklins into the mix, too. Why not?
You can't get more Louisiana than that, and Carriker's original idea was to invent a happy — and tasty — medium between two Louisiana culinary staples.
Carriker writes about and reviews king cakes on his website kingcaker.com. He does the same with boudin on his website boudinlink.com.
"There is even an official Cajun Boudin Trail pinpointing the location of most every stop along the roads selling the stuff," George Graham wrote about Carriker's boudin website in his blog, acadianatable.com. "Robert Carriker has a PhD in Boudin — well, actually history — and he heads up the project as well as the history department at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Dr. Carriker wrote the book on Cajun boudin. He has not only mapped out the spicy spots on the trail peppered throughout South Louisiana, but the site has reviewed every single one of them. I urge you to download a map, hit the trail and join the debate."
Graham also created his own boudin king cake recipe and posted it to his blog. But that's another story.
Back to Carriker. When he began thinking about the what-ifs of a Louisiana culinary smash-up, he wondered, "What if I didn't have to choose between the two?"
Hw asked what if he could somehow combine the two Bayou State specialties into one? And what would happen if he did?
Well, the idea would go viral, that's what happened.
"The post generated more interest than other recipes I’d done but nothing extraordinary," Carriker said. "However, it caught the eye of Megan Wyatt, a reporter and food writer for the Daily Advertiser in Lafayette."
Wyatt now is a reporter for the Acadiana Advocate.
"She inquired about the item and wanted to do a story about it, so we spoke the following afternoon," Carriker continued. "I had done the whole creation on a lark. It was a one-off thing, and I hadn’t anticipated her last question: 'How would someone get one of these if they wanted one?'"
Carriker knew the most honest answer he could offer was to tell potential customers to follow the recipe on his website. Then again, the most honest answer also was the least interesting.
"So I said, 'Sure, I could do that,'" he said. "What could go wrong?"
Meanwhile, the newspaper article piqued interest. The thought of getting king cake and boudin together in one box appealed not only to Acadiana foodies but others throughout the country.
"People started sharing the story and emailing me about placing orders," Carriker said. "But the problem was, I had no actual capacity to fulfill orders. I didn't have a commercial kitchen. I had an average-sized kitchen in a normal-sized house, so what was I thinking?"
Carriker thought he'd receive maybe a dozen orders at the most. He set an initial price of $35 but hadn't considered fees for packaging and delivery.
"Seriously, what was I thinking?" he said.
The 30 emails in the beginning turned into more — many more.
"This was clearly too much for me to handle," he said.
Besides, Carriker admits he cooks only as a hobby, not as a professional.
"Currently, I sort of embraced my cooking interest by selling pasta sauce at our local farmer's market," he said. "I do it with my daughters, who are 15 and 16. They wanted to work, and COVID was going on when we started. People had more time to do things that they hadn't done before. And I said, 'Well, look, I've always wanted to do this. You guys want to work? So, let's do this together, and this can be your job.'"
They call their pasta sauce Delicioseaux, a play on the Italian word for delicious. But there are no fancy names for Carriker's other invention. He just calls it Boudin and Cracklin King Cake.
"I took pictures of it, posted it and encouraged people to share in the fun of it all," he said. "But that was it. That was the extent of my expectation for it."
Carriker didn't set any expectations for the finished product. He had no special techniques, and he didn't use specific products.
"In this instance, I was not overly concerned with which products I was including," Carriker said. "I just wanted to include boudin, and I wasn't as concerned with which boudin might work better or not as well. That's something that if I had planned on actually marketing and selling them, I would've paid more attention to, but I was just in it for the novelty."
Then he bought Pillsbury bread mix, followed the directions, filled it with boudin, braided it, shaped it into a circle, sprinkled cracklins on top and popped it into the oven.
"It ended up coming out right the first time, and it's just one of the most fun rides that I've been on," Carriker said.
But as demand grew, Carriker knew he had to have a place of business to direct customers, so he approached Twins Burgers and Sweets, which was three blocks from his house.
"As the name suggests, they have a bakery for cakes, cookies and king cakes, and a kitchen, where they make great burgers on homemade buns," Carriker said. "The owners, Billy and Denny Guilbeau, are identical twins."
The Guilbeaus were interested. Carriker began forwarding his inquiries to Twins, and Wyatt wrote an update about the restaurant's involvement.
"In no time, there were reports from every corner of Louisiana and beyond of bakeries getting on the Boudin and Cracklin King Cake bandwagon with their versions or sticking to the original concept," Carriker said. "Because it hit so many classic Cajun culinary mainstays in one package, it was dubbed 'The Most Cajun Food in the World' by a local radio station."
Meanwhile, the Guilbeaus opted for their homemade bread recipe and started making the boudin and the cracklins in-house. With only three weeks left in Mardi Gras season, Twins turned into a veritable Boudin and Cracklin King Cake-making factory, selling each with a tiny bottle of Steen’s Cane Syrup.
The Boudin and Cracklin King Cake isn't on Twins menu this carnival season, but Carriker will forever consider the bakery as the professional home to the original Louisiana creation.
"Had they not taken up the task when presented with the opportunity, the whole concept may have fizzled," he said.
And had Carriker not asked, "What if," the "Most Cajun Food in the World" might never have come into existence.
Boudin and Cracklin King Cake (original 2015 recipe)
1 box Pillsbury Country White Bread Mix
2 pounds boudin, removed from casing
1 egg
2 tablespoons water (for egg wash)
1 cup Steen’s Pure Cane Syrup
1 cup cracklin crumbs*
1. Make bread mix according to package directions.
2. Separate bread dough into two portions. Using rolling pin and stretching, shape two portions of dough into long sections approximately 2½ feet by 6 inches.
3. Spread unlinked boudin on each section of dough, then fold in half and secure together so that you have two strands of dough stuffed with boudin. Now braid the two sections together until you have them combined into one long section. Form the braided bread into a circle and join the ends.
4. Brush the top liberally with egg wash and bake according to directions for baking bread. Watch carefully and let cook to a golden brown.
5. Remove from oven, drizzle with syrup, dust with cracklin crumbs and enjoy.
*Many places that sell cracklin will also sell cracklin crumbs. Or, you can make your own by putting cracklin in a food processor and chopping to desired consistency.