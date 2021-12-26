This story began five years ago. My yard helper had moved away and I was in dire need of someone to help me as the work was getting to me.
Two weeks after I admitted this, my wife and I were driving around the neighborhood and saw a man cutting grass on the median. We stopped and asked him if he could help us. While we were talking, the homeowner walked up and said, "You want him at any price!" After such a recommendation, Esau was hired on the spot.
Esau has proved to be invaluable to us in maintaining the yard. He is a tireless worker, and, at times, I have to remind him to take a break. It was during one of these breaks that he learned that I am an ophthalmologist (eye doctor). He then spoke of his family history of blindness. His grandfather had gone blind at a very early age and as did his father. He then said that years ago he had been told that he had high eye pressure. But he did not follow up on it.
I did a quick vision test in the yard and discovered that he had signs of severe glaucoma in both eyes. I arranged for him to see me in the office (at no charge as he had no medical insurance). That exam confirmed my diagnosis of severe glaucoma and high pressure in both eyes.
He was started on one drop of a medication in each eye with amazing results because his eye pressures were back to normal! Since then, Esau has maintained good eye pressure in both eyes and good vision.
He has also become a neighborhood icon.
Between helping us with our yard and others in the neighborhood he has become a dog walker. He walks several local pets and has even taken dog training classes.
When younger, Esau was a very good distance runner for a local university. Recently he was asked by the university to head up their distance running team. He is very proud of this offer, and I am certain that with Esau’s guidance, the team will do well.
To this day, Esau credits me with saving his vision, and I credit him with saving my life as the yard was killing me.
Ironically my middle name is Jacob and his is Esau. Serendipity or is there a higher power at work here? We are inclined toward the latter. God works in mysterious ways.
— Hoth lives in Baton Rouge