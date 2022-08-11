The champagne glasses in the center of Baton Rouge Gallery's main space are more than a pretty pyramid of sparkle.

kenyon 1

Matt Kenyon stands in front of his conceptual piece, 'Tide,' inspired by the 2016 flood in Baton Rouge. The piece is featured in 'Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. 

Look closer and you'll notice that each of the glasses contains not champagne but an icy house, some immersed in water.

Matt Kenyon calls this 1,570-glass pyramid, "Tide," a commentary inspired by the historic 2016 flooding in Baton Rouge. It stands as the centerpiece of "Cloudburst: The Art of Matt Kenyon," the artist's first hometown solo exhibit.

Matt Kenyon's conceptual piece, 'Tide,' is featured in his exhibit, 'Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. Staff video by Robin Miller

Kenyon is a Baton Rouge native with an impressive resume that includes the title of TED Fellow and his work in New York's Museum of Modern Art's permanent collection.

His unconventional work has been exhibited and hailed worldwide, but never in Baton Rouge. Until now. Why?

kenyon 23

A detail shot of Matt Kenyon's conceptual piece, 'Tide,' inspired by the 2016 flood in Baton Rouge. The piece is featured in 'Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. 

"Well, really, because nobody ever asked," Kenyon said.

There's no sarcasm in his statement, definitely no disappointment. He's been busy. The Baton Rouge art community has, too.

And though Baton Rouge Gallery began working on this exhibit in 2020, COVID-19 came along and stifled the process.

kenyon 2

Matt Kenyon's conceptual piece, 'Tide,' is inspired by the 2016 flood in Baton Rouge. The piece is featured in 'Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. 

But now the exhibit is here, filling the gallery with some 12 pieces of Kenyon's new media artwork, each offering social commentary.

Now don't take that the wrong way. Kenyon's work uses intrigue to convey its message. Viewers will have fun looking through the special glasses while listening to the audio to hear the message of his piece, "Enough."

kenyon 5

Matt Kenyon shows a key from his 'Lockset' series, where house keys features the portraits of their owners. The piece is included in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery.  

This, by the way, is an installation that encodes audio of the word, "enough," in the ridges of plastic zip tie handcuffs as a commentary on police and military use of the cuffs worldwide as a mode of detention. It's a commentary on making people disposable.

Heavy, right? Not so much when Kenyon conveys the zip tie recordings through headphones, along with special glasses to see the message on a screen.

"Tide" delivers its message through sparkle. Kenyon worked for months on the piece in his Buffalo, New York, basement while his wife, poet Laura Marris, found her own inspiration in the work.

Much of it took place during the coronavirus lockdown. 

kenyon 8

Matt Kenyon's site-specific robotic performance piece, 'Coke Is It,' simulates beverage consumption while destroying itself in the process. The piece is included in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. 

"I was thinking about the pandemic and how it changed our lives, and she was translating a Camus novel called 'The Plague,'" he said. "The novel is an allegory for a city that's quarantined because of a plague. So, we were on the same plane."

The process was spurred by the 2016 flood, which affected the house owned by his dad and stepmom in Baton Rouge's Millerville Road area.

kenyon 9

Matt Kenyon's 'Spore I.I' features a self-sustaining ecosystem for a rubber tree plant purchased at The Home Depot. An onboard computer uses a Wi-Fi connection to access The Home Depot's stocks weekly, which determines how much water the rubber tree plant will receive. The piece is included in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. 

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

Kenyon witnessed his hometown devastation at that time and noted that even in cookie-cutter neighborhoods, each house has an individual personality through its residents. 

"I was thinking about those things, and I was thinking about the way we've seen this during the pandemic and how the wealth has been concentrated more and more in fewer hands," Kenyon said. "I thought about how the people who really are responsible for the function of our society — the people who take care of others, the people who make our food, the people who stock our shelves — increasingly feel invisible, just as I know my family and my friends felt invisible after the news media moved on from the flood to the next disaster."

kenyon 10

The screen on the left shows the projected picture from the camera imbedded in the teeth on the right in Matt Kenyon's 'Consumer Index.' Kenyon wore the camera in his mouth to collect data used by data traders and large corporations. It is featured in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery.  

One of those disasters, the flooding in Kentucky, was in full play when Kenyon was installing "Tide" in Baton Rouge Gallery.

"That's the kind of place I was thinking about," Kenyon said. "And I wanted to build something where people who felt invisible could feel that they aren't forgotten."

kenyon 15

Special glasses enable viewers to see the images in Matt Kenyon's 'Enough,' which encodes audio of the word, 'enough,' in the ridges of plastic zip tie handcuffs as a commentary on police and military use of the cuffs worldwide as a mode of detention, making people disposable. The piece is included in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. 

"Tide" tells its story through a makeshift pipeline attached to the ceiling. Water slowly drips from the pipe into the top champagne glass, which eventually overflows to fill those below it.

Some glasses fill faster than others, overtaking the tiny houses inside. Kenyon molded and carved the houses from flexible mouth guard material, each resembling a miniature ice sculpture.

kenyon 16

In his multimedia sculpture, 'Supermajor,' Matt Kenyon creates the illusion of oil flowing upward from a pool into a vintage oil can. The sculpture gives structure to the common perception that oil and many other natural resources are endless. The piece is featured in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. 

And like ice, each seemingly disappears when immersed in water.

But this is an optical illusion, as is the flow of oil in Kenyon's multimedia sculpture, 'Supermajor.'

kenyon 19

Words making up the lines in Matt Kenyon's 'Alternative Rule' aren't visible to the naked eye, yet they become clear when projected onto a screen. The lines are made up of micro-printed names and dates of children who have been victims of gun violence. It is featured in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery.

"Well, I don't use oil for this sculpture anymore, I use a dyed water," he said.

And though the flow of this dyed water appears to pour upward instead of downward from a set of vintage oil cans, demonstrating the common perception that oil, along with other natural resources, are endless.

In his multimedia sculpture, 'Supermajor,' Matt Kenyon creates the illusion of oil flowing upward from a pool into a vintage oil can. The sculpture gives structure to the common perception that oil and many other natural resources are endless. The piece is featured in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. Staff video by Robin Miller

"A few years ago, I had the opportunity to show this piece in the Petronus Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," Kenyon said. "They have a gallery there. The Petronus Corp. is the national oil company of Malaysia, and without my permission the night before the opening, some of the workers in the office cut off the labels and put their own company labels on the cans."

Kenyon called out the company to the media.

kenyon 12

Keys from Matt Kenyon's 'Lockset' series, where house keys features the portraits of their owners, are featured in 'Cloudburst,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery.

"I said this was inappropriate, and I was pretty upset," he said. "And that same week, just by coincidence, the Petro dollar crashed and the Malaysian government was exposed in a massive corruption scandal of using the oil money to silence their political opposition."

Kenyon has since restored the vintage labels on his cans, keeping the Petronus label on one.

"I said, 'You wanted to be a part of this exhibit, so I made you a permanent part of it,'" he said.

kenyon 7

A detail shot of Matt Kenyon's conceptual piece, 'Tide,' inspired by the 2016 flood in Baton Rouge. The piece is featured in 'Cloudburst: The Work of Matt Kenyon,' running through Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Baton Rouge Gallery. 

Kenyon now heads the graduate program for the University of Buffalo's Department of Art while continuing to create new media sculptures through his SWAMP studio — Studies of Work Atmosphere and Mass Production.

The sculptures in Baton Rouge Gallery are products of SWAMP, all attracting attention with their own brand of intrigue.

Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com

View comments