The champagne glasses in the center of Baton Rouge Gallery's main space are more than a pretty pyramid of sparkle.

Look closer and you'll notice that each of the glasses contains not champagne but an icy house, some immersed in water.

Matt Kenyon calls this 1,570-glass pyramid, "Tide," a commentary inspired by the historic 2016 flooding in Baton Rouge. It stands as the centerpiece of "Cloudburst: The Art of Matt Kenyon," the artist's first hometown solo exhibit.

Kenyon is a Baton Rouge native with an impressive resume that includes the title of TED Fellow and his work in New York's Museum of Modern Art's permanent collection.

His unconventional work has been exhibited and hailed worldwide, but never in Baton Rouge. Until now. Why?

"Well, really, because nobody ever asked," Kenyon said.

There's no sarcasm in his statement, definitely no disappointment. He's been busy. The Baton Rouge art community has, too.

Cloudburst: The Art of Matt Kenyon WHERE: Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. WHEN: Through Wednesday, Aug. 31. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. ADMISSION: Free. INFO: Call (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.

And though Baton Rouge Gallery began working on this exhibit in 2020, COVID-19 came along and stifled the process.

But now the exhibit is here, filling the gallery with some 12 pieces of Kenyon's new media artwork, each offering social commentary.

Now don't take that the wrong way. Kenyon's work uses intrigue to convey its message. Viewers will have fun looking through the special glasses while listening to the audio to hear the message of his piece, "Enough."

This, by the way, is an installation that encodes audio of the word, "enough," in the ridges of plastic zip tie handcuffs as a commentary on police and military use of the cuffs worldwide as a mode of detention. It's a commentary on making people disposable.

Heavy, right? Not so much when Kenyon conveys the zip tie recordings through headphones, along with special glasses to see the message on a screen.

"Tide" delivers its message through sparkle. Kenyon worked for months on the piece in his Buffalo, New York, basement while his wife, poet Laura Marris, found her own inspiration in the work.

Much of it took place during the coronavirus lockdown.

"I was thinking about the pandemic and how it changed our lives, and she was translating a Camus novel called 'The Plague,'" he said. "The novel is an allegory for a city that's quarantined because of a plague. So, we were on the same plane."

The process was spurred by the 2016 flood, which affected the house owned by his dad and stepmom in Baton Rouge's Millerville Road area.

Kenyon witnessed his hometown devastation at that time and noted that even in cookie-cutter neighborhoods, each house has an individual personality through its residents.

"I was thinking about those things, and I was thinking about the way we've seen this during the pandemic and how the wealth has been concentrated more and more in fewer hands," Kenyon said. "I thought about how the people who really are responsible for the function of our society — the people who take care of others, the people who make our food, the people who stock our shelves — increasingly feel invisible, just as I know my family and my friends felt invisible after the news media moved on from the flood to the next disaster."

One of those disasters, the flooding in Kentucky, was in full play when Kenyon was installing "Tide" in Baton Rouge Gallery.

"That's the kind of place I was thinking about," Kenyon said. "And I wanted to build something where people who felt invisible could feel that they aren't forgotten."

"Tide" tells its story through a makeshift pipeline attached to the ceiling. Water slowly drips from the pipe into the top champagne glass, which eventually overflows to fill those below it.

Some glasses fill faster than others, overtaking the tiny houses inside. Kenyon molded and carved the houses from flexible mouth guard material, each resembling a miniature ice sculpture.

And like ice, each seemingly disappears when immersed in water.

But this is an optical illusion, as is the flow of oil in Kenyon's multimedia sculpture, 'Supermajor.'

"Well, I don't use oil for this sculpture anymore, I use a dyed water," he said.

And though the flow of this dyed water appears to pour upward instead of downward from a set of vintage oil cans, demonstrating the common perception that oil, along with other natural resources, are endless.

"A few years ago, I had the opportunity to show this piece in the Petronus Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," Kenyon said. "They have a gallery there. The Petronus Corp. is the national oil company of Malaysia, and without my permission the night before the opening, some of the workers in the office cut off the labels and put their own company labels on the cans."

Kenyon called out the company to the media.

"I said this was inappropriate, and I was pretty upset," he said. "And that same week, just by coincidence, the Petro dollar crashed and the Malaysian government was exposed in a massive corruption scandal of using the oil money to silence their political opposition."

Kenyon has since restored the vintage labels on his cans, keeping the Petronus label on one.

"I said, 'You wanted to be a part of this exhibit, so I made you a permanent part of it,'" he said.

Kenyon now heads the graduate program for the University of Buffalo's Department of Art while continuing to create new media sculptures through his SWAMP studio — Studies of Work Atmosphere and Mass Production.

The sculptures in Baton Rouge Gallery are products of SWAMP, all attracting attention with their own brand of intrigue.