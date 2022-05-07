Tickets are on sale for the seventh annual Walker Percy Weekend, slated for June 3-5 in St. Francisville.
The literary festival celebrates the novelist's life and work. Percy was born in Birmingham, Alabama, but lived much of his life in Covington. Many of his philosophical novels are set in and around New Orleans. He died in 1990 at 73.
"Good food, craft beer and bourbon, live music, and a great time talking about books and Southern culture under the live oaks: That's what the … weekend has to offer," according to a news release.
Planned are presentations by Percy scholars, panel discussions, readings, an art exhibition of photographs of Percy, and a series of social and culinary events inspired by the author’s most famous works. Events will take place at locations around the town's historic district.
Tickets start at $50 at bontempstix.com.