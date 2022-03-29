In Louisiana, abstaining from meat and feasting on seafood is hardly a sacrifice for Catholics and Lenten observers. In fact, we may secretly look forward to it.
This week, I’m sharing one new recipe and an oldie, but goodie. This crawfish and red pepper cream sauce is delicious. The sweet red pepper sauce is rich and creamy, coating every little crawfish tail. I served this over puff pastry, but you could also serve it with your favorite pasta.
This seafood lasagna feeds a crowd. It’s one satisfying dish of all the best seafood tucked into layers of cheese and pasta. This one also freezes well, if you need to tuck it away for a bit in favor of a local church fish fry.
A truer Lenten penance would be to reverse the rules for our area of the world. We would be mighty repentant if we had to abstain from freshwater catfish, gulf shrimp and fat farm-raised crawfish and be allowed only dry chicken breasts.
Crawfish in Red Pepper Cream Sauce
Yields 4 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day
1 stick butter
1 red bell pepper, chopped finely
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 cup heavy cream or more if needed
5 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 pound crawfish tails
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, minced
1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced
Puff pastry sheets or shells or desired pasta
1. In a heavy skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter.
2. Stir in red bell pepper and garlic. Sautee until peppers are tender.
3. Sprinkle in flour then stir to distribute it.
4. Slowly stir in cream and reduce heat to simmer. As the sauce thickens, add more cream if desired.
5. With the heat on low, stir in Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper until cheese is melted.
6. Stir in the crawfish tails and fresh herbs. Heat until the crawfish are warmed completely.
7. Pour sauce and crawfish over baked pastry sheets or your desired cooked pasta. Serve immediately.
Seafood Lasagna
Yields 8+ servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day
4 tablespoons plus 1 stick butter
1 pound shrimp
1 pound crawfish tails
8 ounces crabmeat
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 cups flour
4 cups milk
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 egg, beaten
15 ounces ricotta cheese
2 cups Parmesan cheese, shredded
1/4 cup fresh parsley
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning blend
1/2 pound lasagna noodles, boiled
2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat.
2. Saute all seafood until the shrimp are slightly pink. Remove from the pan and drain on a paper towel-lined dish.
3. Melt the stick of butter in the pot. Add garlic and brown slightly then stir in flour.
4. Whisk in one cup of milk at a time until the white sauce is smooth.
5. Season with sea salt and pepper. Reserve 1 cup of the white sauce then stir in the seafood.
6. In a medium bowl, combine beaten egg, cheeses, parsley and Italian seasoning.
7. Butter a 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish. Spread 1 cup of white sauce across the bottom. Begin layers with noodles, seafood mixture, more noodles, cheese mixture, more noodles, remaining seafood mixture.
8. Top lasagna with mozzarella cheese. Bake uncovered 45-55 minutes and serve.