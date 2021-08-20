School playground equipment isn’t cheap. When the Junior League of Baton Rouge discovered that many local elementary schools didn't have any, its members showed just how far paint and imagination can go.
Since 2017, the women’s service organization has enhanced 34 schools by painting the paved areas with designs that help children have fun. And the students love them.
“They are a big asset," said Ariane St. Julien, principal at The Dufrocq School, who previously worked at Buchanan Elementary. Both schools have the painted playgrounds. "It helps keep them busy at recess instead of just being idle."
That was just what the Junior League hoped.
Its philanthropic priorities include children’s health and combatting childhood obesity, and exercise is a component of both. Active play is one way to make exercise less like drudgery to children.
“We saw that there was a need for children to have safe play spaces in their schools,” said Tristi Charpentier, Junior League’s 2021-22 president. “There were a lot of schools around town that don’t have traditional playground equipment, but they had a lot of free concrete.”
Having seen this done in other cities, Junior League officials contacted Vivid Ink Graphics to produce stencils that would enable them to paint interesting play areas on concrete or asphalt, said Meredith LaBorde, chairperson of the League's Painted Playground Committee.
In addition to traditional children’s games like hopscotch and four square, designs include a multicolored map of the United States and a castle.
"Sometimes, with the big maps, the teachers can tie in skills that they're doing in class," St. Julien said. "I've seen in the past where the teachers bring lessons out to the playgrounds to teach math skills or cooperative learning by using those painted games on the ground."
The Junior League has about 20 stencils, and they ask principals and physical education teachers to choose what they think would encourage play and could be used in P.E. classes, LaBorde said. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has provided a list of schools that would like painted playgrounds, and the custodial staff pressure washes the paved surfaces before the Junior League members show up.
Many of the schools that requested the painted playgrounds have playground equipment, but this gives children more play options. Also, playground equipment was put off-limits after the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, LaBorde said.
“I was very nervous going into a pandemic year when we didn’t even know what schools were going to do,” LaBorde said. “A lot of principals spoke about how much they really treasured that they could give the kids something to look forward to.”
Junior League members usually do the paintings on Saturday mornings, which gives the children a pleasant surprise when they return to school on Monday. The organization also provides balls and other equipment to encourage play on the playgrounds.
“It tugged on my heartstrings to know our simple act on a Saturday has a lasting effect on students,” LaBorde said. “I think it gave them an uplifting thing to look forward to.”