How would you like to have a poem written especially for you (or an original song or story as a tribute for a friend or family member) and help out Festival of Words in the process?
The festival's fundraiser is called Words for You, and the deadline to participate is Saturday, Aug. 20.
Proceeds will be used to present the 15th annual Festival of Words, which brings established authors from all over the world to Acadiana to give public readings, writing workshops in community centers and public schools during the first week of November.
Here's how it works:
- Go to festivalofwords.org.
- Choose an author.
- Make a donation online ($50 minimum for one original work; $100 minimum for a poem by a current or former Poet Laureate).
- Fill out a brief questionnaire about yourself to help the author get started.
The writer creates the new work, based on your answers. You'll be able to hear your poem, story or song performed Sept. 10 at the Lafayette Public Library main branch, 301 W. Congress St.
Each author writes only one piece and is not available to be commissioned again.
Volunteer authors include Melissa Bonin, Megan Breaux, Liz Burk, Dominick Cross, Toby Daspit, Cornelius Eady Gina Ferrara, Martha Garner, Jessica Goff, Carey Hamburg Clemonce Heard, Shya Hebert, Sophia Hebert, Guy Kilchrist, Kathryn Krotzer Laborde, Phyllis McLaughlin Nauman, Clare L. Martin, Bonny McDonald, James McDowell, Patrice Melnick, Hailey Menard, Natalie Parker-Lawrence, Valentine Pierce ,Peg Ramier, Mona Lisa Saloy, Richa Dinesh Sharma, Tyler Robert Sheldon, Margaret Simon, Olan Thibodeaux Ted Thibodeaux, Carly Viator and Kelley Courville, and Ken Waldman and Suzanne Wiltz.
This year’s festival will feature poets Clemonce Heard and Ashley M. Jones and novelist John McNally.