The Mississippi-born, now New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart is finals-bound, ya'll.
Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin, Trea Swindle, made the cut on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night. Their fiesty, flirtatious, and yes, fiery (thanks to a little pyrotechnics) performance of original song, "The Girls Are Back In Town," on Tuesday was followed by an overnight viewers' vote that advanced the country act into the top 10, along with Korean magician Yu Hojin.
Dressed in complementary black ensembles with touches of shimmering silver (and Danica Hart with her signature cowboy hat), the gals basked in the glorious, albeit bittersweet moment.
"Honestly, this just feels so amazing, but at the same time we are just so sad to see all of our friends go back home," Swindle told host Terry Crews, referring to the nine acts eliminated from the competition in the course of the hour.
The judges, who gave Chapel Hart another standing ovation, also shared their thoughts.
"Well deserved, girls," judge Heidi Klum began. "Chapel Heart, you sang your way into America's heart, into my heart, everyone's heart that saw it last night."
Pressed for time, fellow judge Simon Cowell was only able to squeze in, "I'm so happy!"
Earlier in the show, when the 11 acts vying this week were first trimmed to five, Cowell had more time to elaborate.
"Oh gosh, gosh, gosh, gosh, gosh," he said. "Terry (Crews), at this moment I'm feeling really happy and I'm feeling really unhappy, I'm not going to lie. However, you know, America votes and we have to go with whoever America votes. I will say, partciularly to the act that just left the stage, never give up on your dream because that was an unbelievable performance last night. And to Chapel Hart, you deserve to be here. I thought you were incredible last night."
The former act to which Cowell referred was Chicago's The Pack Drumline, among those eliminated this week.
Prior "AGT" seasons have progressed through multiple rounds leading up to the finale, but the format was modified this year — 11 acts each week for five weeks, with only two moving on to the top 10. Although the judges still offer critiques at this point, it's all up to America's votes, as the panel continues to stress.
Chapel Hart and Yu join saxophonist Avery Dixon and country singer Drake Milligan, who were voted into the finals last week.
"AGT" returns at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The two-night finale is Sept. 13 and 14.
For more info, visit https://www.nbc.com/americas-got-talent.