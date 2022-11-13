I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
Later, Lee felt compelled to give me a birdhouse, too — a three-decker affair designed for purple martins. I stored it in our shed, resolved to place it on a pole one day when I’d chosen the perfect spot.
Work and a young family kept me busy, and I forgot about that gift from Lee, who died in 2004 at 84. But a suggestion from reader Todd Scioneaux during the early days of the pandemic that I try attracting purple martins brought my long-ago treasure to mind. This year, as part of a general sprucing up of the backyard, I finally retrieved the martin house from the shed and prepared it to host visitors.
After more than two decades in storage, the birdhouse was still in decent shape, though it was covered with dust and the paint was faded. I spent several sunny afternoons in the yard scrubbing it clean and applying four fresh coats of white — pleasant work that seemed much like visiting Lee again.
I was amused, in gently wiping the outside panels, to see the faint shadows of commercial lettering now visible beneath the faded paint. This was obviously wood from a packing crate that Lee had recycled into something beautiful. A survivor of the Great Depression, he hated seeing anything go to waste.
A landscaping crew tackling some other projects helped fasten the birdhouse to a high pole. With its spotless walls and clever copper roof, Lee’s handiwork is as pretty as a church. In “Attracting Birds to Southern Gardens,” authors Thomas Pope, Neil Odenwald and Charles Fryling, Jr. note that purple martins typically arrive in this part of the world in late January or February. They mention that thousands of purple martins “gather at the south end of the bridge spanning Lake Pontchartrain and New Orleans.”
I’m not sure if any purple martins will find my house next year — or any other year, for that matter.
Even so, I’ve been cheered, while putting our household to bed each night, when I glance at the martin house that now hovers above our patio, glimmering like a private moon.
It’s a renewed legacy of the man who built it. Carter Russell Lee, you’re not forgotten.
