LATCo. Comedy, Baton Rouge’s first long-form improv theater, is getting a home.
The troupe will move into the Ogden Park Shopping Center in Mid City near Radio Bar, Elsie’s Plate & Pie, and Civil Axe Throwing.
For the last four years, LATCo Comedy has hosting comedy shows, classes and workshops at venues throughout the city, including the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and Phil Brady’s.
New intro and teen intro to improv classes will begin in the space on Jan. 20. Registration is open at latcocomedy.com/classes.
"LATCo. will continue hosting free improv jams and weekly shows on Wednesday nights, monthly weekend shows, quarterly workshops and corporate team building," a news release says. "The space will be BYOB and available to rent for private events."
Partners T.C. Matherne, Betty Mujica-Milano and Michael Moss are also launching a crowdfunding campaign to help build out the space and prepare it for opening in mid-January, the release also says. The troupe and members of the growing improv community produced a video that offers their case for support. Watch it at latcocomedy.com/donate.