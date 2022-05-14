- Tickets are on sale for Red Magnolia Theatre Co.'s production of Lauren Gunderson's "The Revolutionists," opening Friday, June 3, at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. The show runs through Sunday, June 5, then Friday through Sunday, June 10-12. Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m. All other performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for seniors and students and $25 for adults. Strong language and adult themes. The play is recommended for ages 16 and older due to strong language. For tickets, visit onthestage.tickets/show/red-magnolia-theatre-company/the-revolutionists-by-lauren-gunderson.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's "Beethoven's Ninth" concert, conducted by Timothy Muffitt, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, in the Raising Cane's Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St. The program will be Muffitt's final concert with the symphony. He'll be joined by the Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus and soloists soprano Rebekah Howell, mezzo-soprano Marquita Raley-Cooper, tenor Dominic Armstrong and bass-baritone Timothy Jones, Bass-Baritone. Tickets are $19-$25 by calling (225) 383-0500 or vising brso.org.
- In conjunction with WBRZ-TV, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, will be collecting new and gently used books for Brandi’s Book Drive. Sponsored by Essential Federal Credit Union, Brandi’s Book Drive is a WBRZ community project aimed at gathering new and gently used books for distribution among Baton Rouge area students. The museum will be accepting donations throughout May and June. For the museum’s Free First Sunday on June 5, guests who bring a book to donate will receive an additional free pass for a future museum visit. Throughout Brandi's Book Drive, books are available for purchase and donation at the museum store. The museum will limit one pass per person but encourages visitors to bring as many books as possible. For a list of drop-off locations and additional information, visit wbrz.com/brandi-s-book-drive. For museum information, visit lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "Shrek: The Musical," opening Friday, June 17, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35 by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting Theatrebr.org.
- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is showing the traveling exhibit, “Running for Office: Candidates, Campaigns, and the Cartoons of Clifford Berryman,” through Sunday, July 3. Also, The Advocate’s Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist, Walt Handelsman, will present the opening lecture to this exhibit at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Handelsman will showcase his work, describe the process of coming up with daily cartoons on deadline and talk about the challenges of creating satirical editorial cartoons during a time of great national division and a global pandemic. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is showing "Aliento a Tequila" through Sunday, May 29. The exhibit explores and celebrates the landscape, culture and traditions that gave birth to tequila, Mexico’s national drink. The museum also is showing "From Sugar to Rum" through Sunday, Aug. 21. The museum is partnering with Three Roll Estate to take a close look at the process of converting sugar from Alma Plantation to rum at the award-winning Baton Rouge distillery. Finally, the museum is showing, Women of the Blues." The show features Lilli Lewis, Nikki Hill, Sandra Hall, Carolyn Wonderland, Mamie Porter, Mavis Staples, Carol Fran, Mia Borders and The Neal Sisters. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
