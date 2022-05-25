After TBS let Brandon Williams' episode simmer for a while, the Zachary chef will finally appear on Thursday, June 2's "Rat in the Kitchen."
The episode, titled "The Case of the Odious Olive Pit," originally was announced as the freshman competition series' third installment, but was later shifted to the eighth spot.
Meanwhile, New Orleans' Mason Hereford, chef and owner at Turkey and the Wolf, told his Instagram followers last week that he'll be competing on the "Iron Chef" reboot, "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." Originally airing on Food Network, the series was acquired by Netflix. The new season will be available starting June 15.
Hereford opened Turkey and the Wolf, a funky sandwich shop at 739 Jackson Ave. in the Irish Channel, in 2016. The most famous item on the menu: a fried bologna sandwich.
But first, what is "Rat in the Kitchen's" deal?
"It's a game of high-stakes cat and mouse where viewers get to play detective. Over the course of the 10-episode season, a mix of professional chefs and passionate home cooks compete in a series of creative cooking challenges, earning cash in their bank for every dish that impresses Chef Ludo (LeFebvre), while attempting to expose an undercover mole (the rat) determined to sabotage the dishes and undermine their chances at victory," according to TBS. "At the close of each episode, both cooks and viewers will determine who they believe is the rat. If the cooks guess correctly, they win their bank (up to $50,000), but if successfully duped, then the rat walks away with the cheddar."
Comedian Natasha Leggero hosts.
This will be the second national food show appearance for Williams, 40 and a Baton Rouge native. He got his competitive feet wet on Food Network's "Supermarket Stakeout" in 2021.
"This ('Rat') was actually more fun. It was more of a production, though," Williams says. "Food Network was more of reality — either you can cook or you can't. This show was more guided reality. … For me being a chef, this was like more, you know, I can breathe. This is a piece of cake."
Oh, really?
Sure, Williams, with more than 15 years in the food industry, is the executive chef at Chef B Foods, LLC, while also working as executive sous chef and trainer with Top Golf International. And he's catered for former NFL running back Warrick Dunn, a former U.S. secretary of state and thousands at the Masters Tournament.
But no one was standing behind him attempting to undermine his culinary expertise.
"We had to still put out a good product while being sabotaged," Williams says of "Rat." "It was difficult because you don't know who (is the rat). The hardest part is knowing who to work with, and what if by chance you're working with the person who is the rat.
"You're trying to crank out this really, really, really delicious dish, and you turn your back for a moment and they've swapped your sugar out for salt, you know what I'm saying — last minute and you don't have time to fix it."
Williams concedes that it's just as challenging for the rat, as he must do his damage under the radar.
"It's really like murder mystery-meets-the-kitchen. You're trying to figure out, literally, who is trying to do you in, but even more than that, you still have to crank out a good dish. That's the challenge right there," Williams says.
But despite having to cook while looking over one shoulder, and a long four days of filming, says the show "was really a lot of fun."
"Rat in the Kitchen" airs at 8 p.m. on TBS.
As for "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," Hereford announced it on Instagram: "SEE YOU IN KITCHEN STADIUM MY BABIES! JUNE 15TH ON @NETFLIX"
In addition to the sandwich shop, Hereford, always one to add fun and creativity to his dishes, also opened breakfast spot Molly's Rise and Shine in the city in 2019. There, he puts his stamp on items like Sweet Potato Burritos and Grand Slam McMuffins.
"The legendary 'Iron Chef' series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all," according to Netflix. "It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports.
"Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they'll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first-ever 'Iron Legend,'" according to the show synopsis.
Hereford's competitors will include Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin and Yia Vang, according to People.com.
Netflix also said earlier this month that Mark Dacascos is returning as The Chairman, and Alton Brown is back as host, this time joined by Kristen Kish, winner of Season 10 of "Top Chef."
The first season calls for eight, 45-minute episodes.