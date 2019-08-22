FRIDAY
GREEK FEST II: 6:30 p.m., Martin Wine Cellar, 7248 Perkins Road. Celebrating Greek culture with tastings of 20 Greek whites and reds, plus food. $25 at eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY LECTURE SERIES: 7:30 p.m., Highland Road Park Observatory, 13800 Highland Road. Lectures are geared toward a general adult audience. Free.
THE FAMILY DINNER IMPROV COMEDY SHOW: 7:30 p.m., Hartley/Vey Theatres, 100 Lafayette St. Live, interactive improv games with the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe. Rated R-ish. $6 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
"THE LITTLE PRINCE": 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Lynn Whitfield Theatre for Performing Arts at McKinley Middle Magnet School, 1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The story of a stranded aviator and the mysterious, regal "Little Prince" he meets in the desert. $15 at playmakersbr.org.
"WILD PARTY": 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. A Prohibition-era couple turns their apartment into a party for one night. Books, music and lyrics by Andres Lippa. Based on a poem by Joseph Moncure March. Rated R. $20-$31 at theatrebr.org/wildparty.html.
SATURDAY
ZOO RUN RUN 5K & FUN RUN: 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Road. The 14th annual Zoo Run Run 5K and 1/2 Mile Kids' Fun Run with proceeds from the race going to support the Baton Rouge Zoo and international cheetah conservation efforts. There will be food and refreshments at the finish line. Registration is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., 1/2 Mile Kids' Fun Run begins at 7:45 a.m.; 5K begins at 8:15 a.m. Register at imathlete.com.
COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., White Star Market, 4624 Government St. An 11-mile community bike ride through Capital Heights to City Park and around the LSU Lakes. Family friendly. Ride briefing at 7:30 a.m. Ride may be canceled due to weather.
RYAN'S RUN FOR SICKLE CELL: 8 a.m., North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Blvd. 5K, 5K walk and 1 mile run. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 7:45 a.m., ride starts at 8 a.m. Followed by an awards ceremony with race scores release from timing company. runsignup.com/race/la/batonrouge/ryansrun, scasl.org.
LSU ALL-STATE BRASS DAY 2019: 8:30 a.m. to noon, LSU School of Music. The LSU School of Music brass faculty is hosting an all-state workshop. Registration is required, but same-day registration will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Bring your instruments and have your etudes already prepared. Free. Email hbeloglavec2@lsu.edu for more information.
BARKS N BRUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Londoner, 4215 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. Featuring dog and cat adoptions hosted by Rescue, Rehome. Repeat! of South Louisiana, live music, free henna tattoos, face painting, tarot card readings and fun.
MATERIAL EXPLORATION: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., LSU Museum for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. New Orleans-based jewelry artist and designer Thomas Mann hosts a workshop in cold connection jewelry-making in conjunction with "Adore|Adorn the Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection." Ages 18 and up, all skill levels welcome. Advanced registration required. $65 for students and members, $75 for general public. lsumoa.org.
FALL FASHION FEST 2019: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. A fall fashion show in all purple and gold from local boutiques and vendors. Hosted by Miss LSU-USA 2019 Keighley Kelley, plus food trucks, Tin Roof beer, a DJ, tailgating games and a complimentary braid bar. Free.
SCOTLAND SOULFUL SATURDAY: 5 p.m., Scotlandville Plaza. Open market, music, poetry, arts and more. Featuring performances by Mirko Hendrix, Jonathan Emerson, MyNameDwayne, Olde Spanish and Cobain and more. Hosted by Toi The Poetic Beauty. Free. facebook.com/bringjusticetomyrhyme.
"WE ACTING FUNNY, TAKE XX": 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Belle of Baton Rouge, 103 France St. Featuring Carissa Cropper, Maegan Rachel and Ashima Franklin, hosted by Rude Jude. $15-40 at eventbrite.com.
LIVE AT PMAC: 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., Pete Maravich Center, LSU. Comedy show featuring Alex Moffat, Sasheer Zamata, Mikey Day and Yedoye Travis. Doors open at 8:30 p.m., show starts at 9 p.m. All LSU students, faculty and staff get in free with school ID. General public $20, available at LSU Athletics ticket office or at PMAC ticket office on Saturday night. Content suitable for a college-aged audience. facebook.com/lsu.campuslife.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
BASF KIDS' LAB: THE PHUN FACTOR: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Chemistry-focused. 45-minute hands-on workshops for kids 6-12 and their accompanying adults. Explore the pH scale by identifying what unique pairings, such as lemons and vinegar and bananas and baking soda have in common. Register at kidslab@lasm.org. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
SUNDAY
COMMUNITY DAY IN THE PARK: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Community Empowerment Zone, 1870 N. Ardenwood Drive. A coming together of the community to enjoy great food, local vendors and games. Register in advance at theceomind.org/cd.
TUESDAY
LSU SCIENCE CAFE: COASTAL VOICES, THE STORIES OF RESILIENCY: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. LSU associate professor of religious studies and history Michael Pasquier will talk about the oral history project, "Coastal Voices," he and his students have embarked upon to capture the stories of Louisiana resilience. For more information about their project, go to coastalvoices.lsu.edu. Doors open at 5 p.m. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
MOVIE EMPOWERMENT SERIES "HIDDEN COLORS": 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Community Empowerment Zone, 1870 N. Ardenwood Drive. A monthly series of eye opening movies, documentaries and excerpts. Free. Register in advance at theceomind.org.
2019 PINK TOOL BELT BASH: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. An evening supporting Women Build. Featuring bowling, hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and a silent auction. $75 at one.bidpal.net/ptnn2019/ticketing.
A HISTORY OF MEDICINAL PLANTS, THEIR USES AND WHAT GROWS IN LOUISIANA: 6:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. There is evidence in the fossil records that humans have been utilizing plants for medicinal purposes as far back as 60,000 years ago. Dr. Heather Kirk-Ballard, LSU professor of consumer horticulture, will explore this subject. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
THE MAGIC OF HUMMINGBIRDS: 6:30 p.m., LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road. Learn about the life history of these birds and also what you can do to attract them to your yard year-round. Held at the Imo Brown Complex in the Beverly Brown Coates Auditorium. $5 for members of Hilltop, CANPS and LMNGBR; $10 for nonmembers, pay at the door (cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted). lsu.edu/hilltop/index.php.
WWE SMACKDOWN LIVE: 6:45 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. WWE SmackDown returns with the legendary King of the Ring Tournament. $20-$100 at raisingcanesrivercenter.com.
WEDNESDAY
CREATION STATION WEDNESDAYS: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., Louisiana Art and Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Hands-on arts and crafts for all ages in Discovery Depot's Creation Station every Wednesday in July and August. lasm.org.
THURSDAY
GEAUX SIGN SOCIAL: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing, 1624 Wyoming St. Meet-up for the Baton Rouge Deaf community, with ASL story time, bingo, and a talent show of poetry, jokes and stories. Hosted by Geaux Sign. Hearing people who are learning sign language are welcome. Free. facebook.com/geauxsign.
OPEN MIC NIGHT: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., LSU Women's Center (behind Barnes & Noble). Comedy, music, poetry, prose. Hosted by Comparative Woman. Free.
COMEDY ÉTOUFFÉE: 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Happy's Downtown, 136 Third St. Hosted by Reese Dantin and Morgan Wright. Karaoke after the show.
ONGOING
LOUISIANA'S OLD STATE CAPITOL: 100 North Blvd. Featuring "Louisiana's Charity Hospital System: Medicine and Matters of State" exhibit, on display through Dec. 31. louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
FIREHOUSE GALLERY: 427 Laurel St. Featuring "Anger," recent work by Morgan Tanner on display through Thursday. artsbr.org.
LAGNIAPPE DULCIMER SOCIETY: 8354 Jefferson Highway. Jam from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Monday. All acoustic instruments are welcome. lagniappedulcimerbr.org.
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring artwork by Ross Jahnke and Amy James, and Mary Jane Parker, through Thursday. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Adore|Adorn: The Elsie Michie Contemporary Jewelry Collection," through Oct. 6; "Semblance: The Public/Private/Shared Self," through Oct. 6; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Aug. 11; "Matt Wedel: On the Verge," through Sept. 29; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. "Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives," through March 1, 2020; "Sounds is An Invisible Color," through March 1, 2020; "Frameworks of Absence: Brandon Ballengée," through Oct. 22; "Astral Visions: Photographs by Connor Matherne," through Dec. 1. Planetarium family hour and stargazing, 10 a.m. most Saturdays. lasm.org.
