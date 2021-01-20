Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers designed part of Kamala Harris' outfit for Wednesday inauguration.

The vice president-elect's striking purple suit and shoes were designed by Rogers, who now lives in New York City, and South Carolina native Sergio Ross, according to the AP.

As she makes history as the first Black and South Asian woman to be elected vice president, Harris has made it a point to wear clothes made by black designers during events leading up to Inauguration Day.

Rogers is a graduate of Baton Rouge Magnet High School and attended the Savannah College of Art and Design, launching his brand in 2016. In 2020, Rogers won the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s prestigious American Emerging Designer of the Year award in 2020.

He's designed for other notable figures before, including Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lizzo.