Celebrate the season
Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St., will host a Mardi Gras block party from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday with live music, an aerial silks performance, food trucks, a frozen daiquiri bar and facepainting for kids. $25 per person; free to kids 12 and younger. threeroll.com.
A sisters' story
Christian Youth Theater presents the journey of princesses Anna and Elsa in the musical, "Frozen Jr.," this weekend. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs. Tickets are $15. www.cytbatonrouge.org.
Learn about Last Island
The barrier island was a key vacation spot for wealthy planters in southern Louisiana in the 1800s. A luxury hotel was in the works when a category 5 hurricane took it all away. Hear more at a free 10 a.m. talk Saturday at Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. (225) 925-8921.