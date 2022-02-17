Oscar Nominations _lowres

Christian Youth Theater presents Disney's 'Frozen Jr.' this weekend at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY DISNEY

Celebrate the season

Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St., will host a Mardi Gras block party from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday with live music, an aerial silks performance, food trucks, a frozen daiquiri bar and facepainting for kids. $25 per person; free to kids 12 and younger. threeroll.com.

A sisters' story

Christian Youth Theater presents the journey of princesses Anna and Elsa in the musical, "Frozen Jr.," this weekend. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, Denham Springs. Tickets are $15. www.cytbatonrouge.org.

Learn about Last Island

The barrier island was a key vacation spot for wealthy planters in southern Louisiana in the 1800s. A luxury hotel was in the works when a category 5 hurricane took it all away. Hear more at a free 10 a.m. talk Saturday at Bluebonnet Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. (225) 925-8921.