Wedding show
WHAT: Something Old, Something New wedding show
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17
WHERE: Old Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd.
ADMISSION: $10 in advance (pre-register at (225) 387-2464 or preserve-louisiana.org) or $15 at the door
DETAILS: This event is designed to allow the bride and her entourage to visit as guests at a wedding reception, with food, drinks and vendors showcasing new trends. Sponsored by Weddings by Allie and The Old Governor's Mansion and Preserve Louisiana. The first 50 brides will receive a special tote bag with vendor information.
Pancake fundraiser
WHAT: Gonzales Lions Club's annual All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast fundraiser
WHEN: 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 20
WHERE: East Ascension High School Cafeteria, 612 E. Worthey St., Gonzales
TICKETS: $7 presale; $10 at the door (free for ages 5 and younger). gonzaleslionsclub.org/breakfast. Jambalaya lunches will also be served beginning at 11 a.m. Jambalaya tickets are $5 at the door.
DETAILS: The event includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, juice, milk and coffee. Entertainment will be provided by Center Stage Performing Arts Academy. Proceeds go to the Gonzales Lions Club’s charitable projects, including KidSight vision screening for preschool kids, financial assistance for individuals who need eye care, eyeglasses, eye exams, eye surgeries and more. Concessions and raffle proceeds go to the club's administrative expenditures.