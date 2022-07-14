BR.iceskating.adv 02 mw.JPG

Skaters of various levels skate on the ice during an Ice Skating on the River session at the River Center Arena in December 2021. For the first time, the arena is hosting Summertime Skating, beginning Saturday and running daily through July 31.

 PHOTO BY MORGAN WERTHER

FRIDAY

HISTORICAL HAPPY HOUR GALA: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Opening of the new Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture gallery, music by Michael Foster Quartet, champagne punch and live sculpture demonstration. westbatonrougemuseum.org

"SOUND OF MUSIC": 7 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.

SATURDAY

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. This week's theme: Cool as a Cucumber. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org

THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com

SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.

"SOUND OF MUSIC": 7 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.

SUNDAY

SUMMERTIME SKATING: noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

"SOUND OF MUSIC": 2 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.

"SUNDAY WITH SONDHEIM": 5 p.m., Old Louisiana Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Theatre Baton Rouge presents a cabaret-style show with a compilation of favorites from Stephen Sondheim's shows mixed with lesser-known compositions conceived for the gala. $100, includes dinner and one drink. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.

MONDAY

SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com 

TUESDAY

SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org

WEDNESDAY

Explore BR

Each week we'll highlights the best eats and events in metro Baton Rouge. Sign up today.

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org

SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

COOL CAREERS FOR TEENS: 11 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn about technical and nontechnical careers within the space industry. Registration required at www.careercenterbr.com/events.

THURSDAY

RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org

THIRD THURSDAY SUMMER EDITION DISCOVERY DAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. A day of hands-on summer learning activities exploring Louisiana’s textile history and culture. $5; free for children younger than 6. louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.

SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com

GALLERY 46 GRAND OPENING: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mid City Artisans, 516 Moore St. Suite 101. Reception for debut exhibit featuring Libby Tobin Broussard’s "All Things Swamp" sculpture series and Terry Farrell’s "Water Dimensions."

TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate

"SOUND OF MUSIC": 7 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.

ONGOING

BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by artists Amy James, Linda Jeffers, Craig McMullen and Beth Welch, through Sunday, July 24. batonrougegallery.org

BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org

BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.

"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org

LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM:100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; "Iridescence," through July 31; "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org

CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Saturday, Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.

LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org

WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Sunday, Aug. 14. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.

Compiled by Judy Bergeron. Have an open-to-the-public event you'd like to promote? Email details to red@theadvocate.com. Deadline is 5 p.m. Monday for the following Friday's paper.