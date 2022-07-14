FRIDAY
HISTORICAL HAPPY HOUR GALA: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Opening of the new Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture gallery, music by Michael Foster Quartet, champagne punch and live sculpture demonstration. westbatonrougemuseum.org
"SOUND OF MUSIC": 7 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
SATURDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Fifth and Main streets, downtown. This week's theme: Cool as a Cucumber. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THE MARKET AT THE OASIS: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 13827 Coursey Blvd. Vendors selling farm-grown produce, handmade items, baked goods and more. themarketattheoasis.com
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Irene W. Pennington Planetarium at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about the stars and constellations in the local nighttime sky, followed by an all-ages show. Included in regular admission. lasm.org.
"SOUND OF MUSIC": 7 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
SUNDAY
SUMMERTIME SKATING: noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
"SOUND OF MUSIC": 2 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
"SUNDAY WITH SONDHEIM": 5 p.m., Old Louisiana Governor's Mansion, 502 North Blvd. Theatre Baton Rouge presents a cabaret-style show with a compilation of favorites from Stephen Sondheim's shows mixed with lesser-known compositions conceived for the gala. $100, includes dinner and one drink. (225) 924-6496 or theatrebr.org.
MONDAY
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
TUESDAY
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
WEDNESDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon, ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
COOL CAREERS FOR TEENS: 11 a.m., Main Library at Goodwood, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Learn about technical and nontechnical careers within the space industry. Registration required at www.careercenterbr.com/events.
THURSDAY
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Farm-fresh produce, goods, cooking demonstrations and more. breada.org
THIRD THURSDAY SUMMER EDITION DISCOVERY DAY: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. A day of hands-on summer learning activities exploring Louisiana’s textile history and culture. $5; free for children younger than 6. louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
SUMMERTIME SKATING: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Raising Cane's River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road. $20. raisingcanesrivercenter.com
GALLERY 46 GRAND OPENING: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mid City Artisans, 516 Moore St. Suite 101. Reception for debut exhibit featuring Libby Tobin Broussard’s "All Things Swamp" sculpture series and Terry Farrell’s "Water Dimensions."
TACOS 'N TRIVIA: 7 p.m., Three Roll Estate, 760 St. Philip St. facebook.com/threerollestate
"SOUND OF MUSIC": 7 p.m., Pasqua Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. An Ascension Community Theatre production. Adults, $30; seniors, $27; and children, $20.(225) 647-1230 or actgonzales.org.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY ART: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. New work by artists Amy James, Linda Jeffers, Craig McMullen and Beth Welch, through Sunday, July 24. batonrougegallery.org
BREC COMMUNITY POOLS, SPLASH PADS AND WATER PARK: Various locations in Baton Rouge. Pools and splash pads are free and open to the public; admission charged at water park. brec.org
BEGINNING MOUNTAIN DULCIMER CLASSES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Highway. Presented by Lagniappe Dulcimer Society. Loaner dulcimers available. Text (225) 205-7407.
"DOWN HOME MUSIC": Iberville Museum, 57735 Main St., Plaquemine. Curated by Allen Kirkland, the exhibit highlights local recording artists and musicians. ibervillemuseum.org
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM:100 S. River Road. "In Empathy We Trust," through Oct. 30; "Iridescence," through July 31; "Our Louisiana," through Jan. 14; (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 660 N. Fourth St. "Me Got Fiyo: The Professor Longhair Centennial" explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd, better known as Professor Longhair or simply Fess, one of the most beloved and influential pianists in New Orleans history. Through Saturday, Aug. 6. (225) 342-5428 or louisianastatemuseum.org.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. "Mario Moore: Responding to History," through Oct. 23, offering an in-depth look at Moore’s nuanced artwork "During and After the Battle." "Eugene Martin: The Creative Act," through Oct. 2, featuring a selection from a 2008 acquisition of 31 works and focuses on Martin’s unique brand of abstraction. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Three-year exhibit, "Angela Gregory: Doyenne of Louisiana Sculpture," featuring a donation of 15 pieces of Gregory’s work from Angela Gregory Legacy LLC. The donated works, other Gregory pieces from the permanent collection, as well as Gregory sculptures on loan from other institutions included in the show. Also, "Courting Style: Women’s Tennis Fashion," through Sunday, Aug. 14. (225) 336-2422 or westbatonrougemuseum.org.