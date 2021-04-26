Join a worldwide challenge this weekend and help put your city's flora and fauna on the map.
It's called the City Nature Challenge, and all you need to participate is the free iNaturalist app on your smartphone and some time outside.
The challenge is to see which city can tally the most wild plants, animals, insects, mushrooms, fish, turtles — anything that can be photographed with a smartphone and sent to the app.
The challenge takes place across the globe for four days — from 12:01 a.m. April 30 to 11:59 p.m. May 3.
It's pretty easy:
1. Find a bird, insect, plant or any other sign of life.
2. Snap a photo of it with your smartphone or digital camera.
3. Upload your observation to iNaturalist.org or with the iNaturalist mobile app
All Master Naturalist chapters in southwest Louisiana are participating, including Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lake Charles, so there will definitely be some in-state competition.
“Baton Rouge is one of almost 400 cities that will participate this year,” said Amber King, coordinator of the challenge for Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge.
This is the first year Baton Rouge is taking part in the challenge, said King, noting the Baton Rouge chapter represents Ascension, Assumption, East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James and Tangipahoa parishes.
Observations added on the iNaturalist.org website or on the iNaturalist mobile app will be automatically added to your location's project.
The idea is simple: Scientists can’t be everywhere at once, so having people around the globe record their observations gives them incredible feedback.
You, and all your family and friends, can participate any time during the four days for as long as you want. Each observation will count toward the overall species count.
“We are trying to get a lot of public participants,” King said.
The City Nature Challenge was created by the California Academy of Science and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County in 2016. It has since expanded the citizen science project to six continents.
Observations gathered during these surveys become open-source data that help scientists inform resource management and detect patterns of global change.
“We cannot fully protect nature without seeing what is living in cities,” King said.
The results will be announced May 10.
Last year, the City Nature Challenge tallied more than 950,000 observations made by over 35,000 people in more than 150 participating cities.
While every challenge results in troves of biodiversity data for scientists, educators, urban planners and policymakers, this year’s event also is focused on offering a safe and restorative way for people to reconnect with nature and their community.
iNaturalist, powered by the California Academy of Sciences and National Geographic, can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play store.
You can join a group that will be collecting observations at 5:30 p.m. April 30 at Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 N. Flannery Road; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at LSU AgCenter Botanic Garden, 4560 Essen Lane; and from 8 a.m. to noon May 3 at LSU Hilltop Arboretum, 11855 Highland Road.
The Baton Rouge City Nature Challenge partners include LSU AgCenter and Botanic Gardens, Baton Rouge Audubon Society, Coastal Plains Outdoor School, Wild Birds Unlimited and LSU Hilltop Arboretum.