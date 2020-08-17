In 1960, I was 4 years old. I lived next door to a boy my age. That neighbor, Mitchell, was a budding entrepreneur. I was a fully bloomed idiot.
One summer day, Mitchell knocked on the door and asked my mother if I could go out and play.
“If you can find him, you can play with him,” said my mother.
Parenting was different in 1960.
Mitchell found me in the backyard playing with a box cutter. I looked up to see Mitchell approach, an 8-inch stick in his hand. The stick looked as if it had fallen from one of the many oak trees in our neighborhood.
“Want to see my flipping stick?” said Mitchell.
“A what?” I asked.
“A Flipping Stick. It’s a stick that flips. Want to see how it works?”
I stood up and nodded. Mitchell made a quarter turn, and positioned the stick for flipping. He held one end of the stick between the thumb and index finger of his fisted right hand. He gently pulled back on the other end of the stick with the index finger of his left hand.
Mitchell held out his arms, and looked into the distance. My eyes followed his. Just then, Mitchell released backward pressure on the top end of the stick while letting go at the bottom. Sure enough, the stick flipped. End over end it sailed until it landed in the grass 2 yards away from its launch pad.
Mitchell’s side-eye was enough for him to see I was hooked.
“How did you do that?” I asked.
Mitchell hadn’t “done” anything, he explained. He had simply handled a stick which, by virtue of its special aeronautic design, flipped. He added I could have one just like it for the low, low price of 25 cents. I asked to see the demonstration again, and, again, Mitchell unleashed the stick’s flipping potential. I was sold.
Mitchell instructed me to go back inside my house, and return with a quarter. For his part, Mitchell promised to go next door, and return with another of these magic sticks. When I returned with a quarter, Mitchell was waiting with a stick that looked exactly like the original.
As soon as the money was exchanged for the stick, Mitchell cocked an ear in the direction of his house, and said his mother was calling him. I didn’t hear a thing, but I didn’t have a chance to tell him. He had run away quickly.
Later that evening, while my family was seated around the kitchen table eating supper, I told about the flipping stick I had purchased. My father said nothing but shook his head and drained his can of Schlitz. My mother planted her face in the palm of her hand, and my two older sisters pointed at me and laughed.
I never could get the stick to flip, and Mitchell avoided me for the rest of the summer.
Eventually, I lost interest in both the stick and my plans for revenge. When I got a bit older, I moved on to comic books and studied the items for sale in their back pages. I’ll never forget the pair of X-ray glasses I bought.
