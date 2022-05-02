Are there phases of caregiving?
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter once said that there were four kinds of people in the world: “those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.”
We will all fall into at least one of these categories at some point in our lives, realizing that caregivers travel a unique and winding road that is sometimes hard to understand and very difficult to maneuver. While it can bring great joy to be able to care for a loved one in need, the journey itself presents distinctive concerns and issues for both the caregiver and the care recipient.
The phases of caregiving can be likened to taking a long trip during which in the beginning phase caregivers may ask, “Where am I going? What kinds of things should I pack?” And, after this initial period, the beginning phase, the journey gets into particulars, the accumulation phase, then the settling realization, awareness, coping, new understanding and transitioning phases, which will be examined each week in these columns.
Discovery. Flexibility. Frozen in emotions. These are just some of the complicated issues caregivers experience at that first realization that their loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. They pack feelings of shock, fear, loss, denial, confusion and incomprehension of the magnitude of the change in lives that are beginning to evolve. These feelings are very common as caregivers, for the most part, are left in an overwhelmed state trying to absorb the tasks ahead of them and the plans and decisions they must make.
As their proverbial “suitcases” start filling up, caregivers vacillate between offering comfort, reassurance and strength to their loved ones to managing their own feelings of sadness, grief, anxiety and disbelief.
Oftentimes, however, that suitcase has the wrong clothes for the season, so to speak. For instance, the caregiver identifies with some misguided thoughts about the trip: “I will fix the problem and make everything OK. My loved one will appreciate everything I do for him/her. I have enough resources (time, money, material, skills and training) to fix things. Significant people in my life will support and approve my absence from our relationship while I invest in this caregiving mission. I know what I am getting into. I can deal with the stress. I will be the perfect caregiver. I can do this all by myself.”
Instead of all these unseemly assumptions, caregivers can ease into an acceptance of the diagnosis. There is no right or wrong way to react, and caregivers should allow themselves time to grieve and adjust. Trying to hide or ignore feelings can only fuel unnecessary stress and make things more intense in addition to the denial of the journey ahead.
In this beginning phase of caregiving, the contents of the suitcase should be ones of preparation, i.e., arranging the items needed to travel down the Alzheimer’s road. Staying connected with family and friends, getting support and education, and maintaining self-care are all important. As the luggage gets closed, and the destination remaining unsure, caregivers gain acceptance, learn to face the challenges, and begin to move forward on the journey.