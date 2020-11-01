Octogenarian? Who, me? That’s what we are called as we walk through the 80th decade of life. Seems that I just finished the years known as septuagenarian and liked that label better because I could explain that label by saying, “Oh, that’s because September is my birth month” thus I could avoid naming the decade of life it represented.
We’ve all heard the adage “you are as young or old as you feel.”
I, for one, feel “young” on most days. However, there are those days when I feel my age as an octogenarian. I’m sure that everyone of a certain age could say the same.
Let’s see now … on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of last week, I completed my daily routine with the energy of a much younger person. However, on Tuesday and Thursday, tidying up a bit and reading was the order of the day. No matter my energy level, I start each and every day with my exercise routine.
It may be that we are as young as we feel on those days when we are in “high energy” mode and reply to an inquiry of “How are you feeling today?” with “I’m feeling my age today” on those days that we have less energy. The latter is an avoidance tactic that does not mention the particular decade of life.
I have fond memories of the earlier years of my life when I was typecast as a sexagenarian in my 60s and a septuagenarian in my 70s and look forward to the adventures that await as an octogenarian now that I’ve entered the eighth decade of my life.
Do I really want to press for the 90s as a nonagenarian and the 100s as a centenarian?
Why not? Longevity does run in my family, and I look forward to the adventures that await each decade of life no matter the Latin term.
And, I must admit that the healthier I am and the more energy I have, the more enjoyable each future decade will be. So, bring it on.
— Caballero lives in Baton Rouge