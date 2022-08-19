A new Girl Scout cookie will make its debut when the 2023 selling season begins in January.
Raspberry Rally, which is described as a sister cookie to Thin Mints, is "infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating," the group said on its website.
The cookie marks a new era for the Girl Scouts, as it will be the first online-exclusive cookie. Cookie season start dates vary. This online offering allows Girl Scouts to "learn new skills and build their ecommerce business."
Sounds like a badge worth working for.
Girl Scout will roll out Raspberry Rally in January. To be the first to try the new cookie, enter the "New Cookie Sweepstakes" now until Aug. 31st, 2022.