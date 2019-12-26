FRIDAY
"GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER": 3 p.m., Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans. Moscow Ballet's international artists, more than 200 costumes, sets, towering puppets and soaring birds, this holiday tradition features the incomparable score by Tchaikovsky and the story of E.T.A. Hoffmann. saengernola.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
MIRACLE ON FULTON STREET: Harrah's New Orleans, 228 Poydras St., New Orleans. Guests will enter through a new illuminated entryway into a canopy of holiday lights and trees. Experience a winter wonderland with daily "snowfall" every hour. Strike a pose in front of the 30-foot Christmas tree in the Fulton Street circle and the elaborate gingerbread display in Harrah's Hotel lobby. On Friday and Saturday nights, live music and photos with Santa.
SATURDAY
MAZE FEATURING FRANKIE BEVERLY: 8 p.m., The Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., New Orleans.
SUNDAY
CINDERELLA'S NEW YEAR'S MASQUERADE BALL: 10 a.m., English Turn Golf & Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Drive, New Orleans. Join Cinderella, Prince Charming and their royal court as they ring in the new year with dancing, food, drinks and fun at this children's event. Dress in your best royal formal attire. eventbrite.com.
MONDAY
COMEDY LAUGH FEST: 7:30 p.m., Smoothie King Center, 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans. This show brings a night full of humor with Cedric The Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Nephew Tommy and Deon Cole.
TUESDAY
NEW YEAR'S EVE FIREWORK CRUISE: 10 p.m., Steamboat Natchez, 400 Toulouse St., New Orleans. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres, an open bar and music by a local DJ, plus a midnight fireworks show.
NEW YEAR'S EVE FIREWORK VIEWING: 10 p.m., Crescent Park, along the Mississippi River, New Orleans. Permitted items include chairs, blankets, carry-in food and beverages, and small personal coolers. Prohibited items include glass bottles, fireworks, firearms, rolling and/or large ice chests/coolers, and tents.
ONGOING
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 6 p.m., seasonal light display and winter dreamland with holiday activities, including Santa photos, twinkle tunnel, a 30-foot endangered species holiday tree, elves workshop and more. Through December. audubonnatureinstitute.org. $10-$18.
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson, of the New York stage, headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, visit broadwaynola.com or call (800) 838-3006.
NOLA CHRISTMASFEST: 11 a.m., New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd., New Orleans. With nearly 350,000 square feet of holiday entertainment, NOLA ChristmasFest, presented by Coca-Cola, will add new features to the family-favorite holiday event including a 50-foot Ferris wheel, two 15-foot ice slides, nightly children’s book reading, ice skating with Santa and the Tinsel Terrace Tavern Bar for adults. In addition, bring an empty can or 20-ounce bottle of any Coca-Cola product to the ticket window and get $5 off one general admission ticket. General admission tickets include access to all rides and activities within the festival. Tickets are $20 on weekdays, and $25 on Saturday and Sunday. Through Dec. 31.
