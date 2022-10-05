Making myself eat a real lunch has been a struggle.
Now that I work from home most of the time, I have leftovers for lunch every day. While I do love leftovers, I get a bit tired of it when I’m having them for lunch and dinner sometimes.
I decided to start making myself a couple lunch options that are just that — lunch for me only. It’s been nice to cook some of the things I like and not have to worry about the rest of the family grumbling about it.
Each week I go to the farmers market. You know the foundation of this column is my cooking what I find on those trips. Now, I’m shopping for dinner and lunch. On my latest trip, I bought some dainty pioppino mushrooms and zucchini. It took me a while to figure out what to do with them, but that’s part of the fun of cooking, the challenge to use what you have in a palatable way.
After much thought and a bit of scrolling through ideas, I decided to make a creamy mushroom sauce. I didn’t have time to fool with pasta on my lunch break. A quick sauté of spiral cut zucchini noodles, or zoodles, was a quick and healthy substitute. This gave me a reason to dust off that spiralizer tool, too.
I had some of this basic compound butter in the freezer. A quick slice of that spread on toast made the meal complete.
Just like that, I’d made a delicious lunch with ingredients I enjoy. We put a lot of love into cooking for others. We should put a little love into cooking for ourselves, too.
Mushroom Sauce with Zoodles
Yields about 2 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
6 ounces pioppino, or other small, mushrooms, sliced
1 shallot, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
2 tablespoons sherry
¾ cup beef broth
1 tablespoon tomato paste
¼ cup heavy cream
⅛ teaspoon (pinch) nutmeg
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 small zucchini, spiral cut into noodles (about 2 cups)
1. In a deep skillet, heat butter and oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms, shallot and garlic. Sauté about 8-10 minutes.
2. Deglaze pan with sherry. Add broth and bring to a simmer.
3. Slowly stir in tomato paste and heavy cream.
4. Season with black pepper and salt. Turn the heat to low while you cook the zucchini noodles.
5. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat.
6. Toss in zucchini noodles until coated. Cook zucchini turning often until tender, about 5 minutes.
7. Divide zoodles into two shallow bowls. Top with mushroom sauce and serve warm.
Garlic Compound Butter
Yields ½ pound butter. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
2 sticks salted butter
1 teaspoon olive oil
3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley leaves
1. Allow butter to come to room temperature, but still slightly firm.
2. In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Toast the garlic until lightly browned then remove from heat.
3. Place the butter, garlic and parsley in a food processor.
4. Blend until combined.
5. Spoon the butter onto a sheet of plastic wrap. Roll up the butter and store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to use. Spread on French bread before toasting.