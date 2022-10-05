Making myself eat a real lunch has been a struggle.

Now that I work from home most of the time, I have leftovers for lunch every day. While I do love leftovers, I get a bit tired of it when I’m having them for lunch and dinner sometimes.

I decided to start making myself a couple lunch options that are just that — lunch for me only. It’s been nice to cook some of the things I like and not have to worry about the rest of the family grumbling about it.

Each week I go to the farmers market. You know the foundation of this column is my cooking what I find on those trips. Now, I’m shopping for dinner and lunch. On my latest trip, I bought some dainty pioppino mushrooms and zucchini. It took me a while to figure out what to do with them, but that’s part of the fun of cooking, the challenge to use what you have in a palatable way.

After much thought and a bit of scrolling through ideas, I decided to make a creamy mushroom sauce. I didn’t have time to fool with pasta on my lunch break. A quick sauté of spiral cut zucchini noodles, or zoodles, was a quick and healthy substitute. This gave me a reason to dust off that spiralizer tool, too.

I had some of this basic compound butter in the freezer. A quick slice of that spread on toast made the meal complete.

Just like that, I’d made a delicious lunch with ingredients I enjoy. We put a lot of love into cooking for others. We should put a little love into cooking for ourselves, too.

Mushroom Sauce with Zoodles

Yields about 2 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 ounces pioppino, or other small, mushrooms, sliced

1 shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons sherry

¾ cup beef broth

1 tablespoon tomato paste

¼ cup heavy cream

⅛ teaspoon (pinch) nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 small zucchini, spiral cut into noodles (about 2 cups)

1. In a deep skillet, heat butter and oil over medium heat. Add mushrooms, shallot and garlic. Sauté about 8-10 minutes.

2. Deglaze pan with sherry. Add broth and bring to a simmer.

3. Slowly stir in tomato paste and heavy cream.

4. Season with black pepper and salt. Turn the heat to low while you cook the zucchini noodles.

5. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat.

6. Toss in zucchini noodles until coated. Cook zucchini turning often until tender, about 5 minutes.

7. Divide zoodles into two shallow bowls. Top with mushroom sauce and serve warm.

Garlic Compound Butter

Yields ½ pound butter. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.

2 sticks salted butter

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 to 4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley leaves

1. Allow butter to come to room temperature, but still slightly firm.

2. In a small skillet, heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Toast the garlic until lightly browned then remove from heat.

3. Place the butter, garlic and parsley in a food processor.

4. Blend until combined.

5. Spoon the butter onto a sheet of plastic wrap. Roll up the butter and store in the refrigerator or freezer until ready to use. Spread on French bread before toasting.

Teresa B. Day is a local food writer and author of the “I Eat BR” blog. Contact her at ieatbrla@gmail.com.

 

