Baton Rouge Community College student Brennen Collins was recently selected to participate in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program. NCAS aims to build a diverse future STEM workforce by engaging two-year, degree-seeking students in learning experiences.
The opportunity will allow Collins to get a closer look at NASA’s unique missions and research, diverse workforce and world-class facilities. He will have an enhanced learning experience that will develop his talents, interests and passion in pursuit of becoming a future STEM professional.
Along with participating in the NCAS program, Collins has accepted a summer internship offer with DXC Technology. Collins is enrolled in the Associate of Applied Science Computing and Information Systems, Cloud program at BRCC. His plans are to pursue a career in the tech industry and create a nonprofit organization to help at-risk teens learn more about the benefits of pursuing a career in technology.
Kiwanis Club welcomes lottery executive
A state lottery official spoke to the Kiwanis Club of Red Stick meeting May 20 at Lake Sherwood Village.
Rose Hudson, president and chief executive officer of the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, gave an overview of several facets of lottery operations. Hudson has been with the lottery since 2000 and became its fourth executive in 2006 and discussed its creation in 1990 by legislative act and voter-approved constitutional amendment.
Hudson is a national leader in the gambling industry and enjoys involvement in numerous community service and philanthropic organizations. She holds a bachelor’s degree in urban studies and public policy from Dillard University and master’s degree in public administration from LSU.
Local painters receive awards
Louisiana artists received awards June 5 for outstanding paintings entered in the Louisiana Watercolor Society Summer Show at Oak Knoll Country Club in Hammond. The show was judged by Martha Griffin, a New Orleans artist noted for her work in watercolor landscapes.
Top winner in the competition was Pio Lyons, of New Orleans, whose painting, “Pearl River Bayou,” depicted sun shining through cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. Garnering a red ribbon was Carol Creel, of Baton Rouge, who created a dramatic still life of a partially peeled orange in a transparent martini glass, with the peeling spiraling to the surface below on which was a clear bowl of peeled oranges.
Retired Marine Col. Jonathan “Neal” Visina, of Lafayette, gained much appreciation from the crowd that attended the awards reception for his white ribbon painting of a great heron. The bird was reflected in water and surrounded by tall native grasses in Vizina’s distinctive painting style.
Emily Efferson and Kathy Miller Stone, of Baton Rouge, also won awards. Efferson's "Not Quite a Mess" and Stone's "Hudson Oak" received merit ribbons.
Peggy Kirby, of Covington, and Diego Larguia, of New Orleans, were also recognized for their watercolors. Kirby’s work, “Seattle Fish Market” garnered a ribbon as did Larguia’s depiction of “Café on Royal Street," a small painting with lively colors.
For information about the LWS or to join the society, see louisianawatercolorsociety.org