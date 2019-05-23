FRIDAY
SCHOOL'S OUT PARTY WITH DJ RHETT: 7 p.m., The Brick House, 7934 Main St., Houma.
SATURDAY
REFUGE RUN 2019: 7:30 a.m., River Ranch Town Square, 1100 Camelia Blvd., Lafayette. There will be activities at town square including music, fun jump and face painting.
PADDLE THE EXTRA MILE FESTIVAL: 8 a.m., Cafe 20.3 on the Bayou, 1500 General Mouton Ave., Lafayette. Festival events include an optional paddle trip to the event, food provided by Café 20.3, a raffle and music from Electric Method from Lafayette's School of Rock and Jonno Frishberg and Friends.
HOW TO BECOME A MODEL WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., Hilton Garden Inn Lafayette/Cajundome, 2350 W. Congress St., Lafayette. An intensive workshop that focuses on Industry Standards for aspiring models.
"RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET": 6 p.m., Parc International, 200 Garfield St., Lafayette. Hosted by Downtown Lafayette and Lafayette Kiwanis.
SUNDAY
LOUDFEST: Noon, Cajundome, 444 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette. Fifteen area bands will compete in the Cajundome Arena for the top title and a grand prize. Bands will have 15 minutes to play up to 3 original songs. Tickets $10 at the box office. cajundome.com.
WEDNESDAY
LAFAYETTE COMEDY'S THE WURST OPEN MIC: 8 p.m., The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., Lafayette. Weekly open mic comedy night headlined by Vaughan Veillon. Hosted by Maggie Shipley and Vaughan Veillon. $3; free for comedians. facebook.com/lafayettecomedy.
ONGOING
ACADIANA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. "In the Company of San Malo," "Karen deClouet: Various Shapes and Sizes" and "And the Stars Aligned," all through May 11. "PACE 20: Twenty Years of Teaching Artists," through June 8. acadianacenterforthearts.org.
CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF ACADIANA: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 201 E. Congress St., Lafayette. $7. Free for children 1 and younger. childrensmuseumofacadiana.com.
HILLIARD UNIVERSITY ART MUSEUM: 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Featuring "Gisela Colon: Pods," through Aug. 24; "Slavery, the Prison Industrial Complex: Photographs by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick," through May 18; and "Spotlight on the Collection: Henry Botkin," through Saturday. Yoga in the Galleries at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday of the month; guided tour at 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. hilliardmuseum.org.
HUB CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oil Center, 427 Heymann St., Lafayette. First and third Saturdays include an arts weekend. lafayettehubcitymarket.com.
LAFAYETTE FARMERS AND ARTISAN MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Moncus Park, 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette. Includes a Cajun jam at 9 a.m. marketatmoncuspark.com.
LAFAYETTE SCIENCE MUSEUM: 433 Jefferson St., Lafayette. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. lafayettesciencemuseum.org.
ROSEDOWN PLANTATION STATE HISTORIC SITE: La. 10, St. Francisville. Daily tours (tours are hourly; final tour starts at 4 p.m.), museum/historic buildings, historic and/or nature programs, concessions and gift shop, picnic areas. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. lastateparks.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones