Operating from the Highland Road Park Observatory, Baton Rouge Amateur Radio Club members contacted 47 states and seven Canadian provinces within a 24-hour period from 1 p.m. June 25 to 1 p.m. June 26.
This was part of a nationwide emergency exercise conducted by the American Radio Relay League to train radio operators during emergencies.
The public was invited and several adults and youth had the opportunity to talk over the radio to people living as far away as Montana, New York and Canada.
Club member Dana Browne planned and led the exercise. For further information about the club visit www.brarc.org.
Girl Scouts present Gold Awards
Girl Scouts Louisiana East honored five area Girl Scouts with the Gold Award, the Girl Scouts’ most prestigious honor, during a pinning ceremony and celebration at the Old Governor’s Mansion on June 29.
Girl Scouts earn this award by demonstrating exceptional leadership, organizational skills and completing a community service requirement. This year’s recipients are Alyssa Bishop, Denham Springs High School; Alyssa Daigle, Nicholls State University; Lena Gunn, Mandeville High School; Giavanna Raby, LSU; and Lindsay Michel, Covington High School.
Bishop volunteered at Cat Haven, where she learned of the volume of poison control calls for pets ingesting common indoor and outdoor houseplants. Bishop will attend Virginia Tech University in the fall to begin a major in architecture.
Daigle’s project promoted patriotism. Daigle partnered with a local veteran to create a flag retirement box where people can respectfully retire old and tattered American flags, and the local American Legion will properly dispose of the flag. Daigle is a graduate of MSA-West Academy and is majoring in psychology at Nicholls State.
Gunn has been a devoted volunteer for Operation We Care, a nonprofit organization supporting military members and first responders with care packages and other resources. Gunn will attend LSU in the fall, majoring in mechanical engineering.
Michel’s project created a geocache and letterbox for children of all ages to use the tree-related clues on a scavenger hunt. She has also created other informational materials about the environment in Covington and hosted several informational booths. Michel will attend Nicholls State University to major in biology with a focus on marine sciences.
Raby’s project is named “Gia’s Riding Arena,” which focuses on providing appropriate active therapy that helps those with special needs with social interactions and exercise. She created an informational booklet that helps to educate trainers on cultivating horses that are friendly and compatible with special needs individuals. Raby is a graduate of Fontainebleau High School and majors in psychology at LSU.
Raby received the Kelly C. O’Mahoney Scholarship from Kelly Kicking Cancer. Michel received a scholarship from Girl Scouts of the USA.
Catholic Charities hold annual meeting
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge honored co-workers and volunteers and welcomed new board members at their annual meeting on June 23.
Marlene Martinez, front desk receptionist, was awarded Co-worker of the Year. John Kelly, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program volunteer, was awarded CCDBR Volunteer of the Year. Emily Ziober, outgoing board chair, was also recognized for her service. Dr. Lisa Namikas was recognized for being chosen as Catholic Charities USA’s Volunteer of the Year as well. Namikas is a board member and volunteer.
Torchbearer Beta elects new officers
Torchbearer Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi installed officers July 5 at President Jean Leyda's home. Other officers are Suzanne Ishler, vice president; Verlyne LeBlanc, recording/corresponding secretary; and Virginia Huffman, treasurer.
Committee chairmen announced 2022-23 plans: Ishler, Membership; Huffman, Service; Leyda, Social and Publicity; and Verlyne LeBlanc, Program.
LeBlanc presented a program on the beginning of the space age and the astronauts who traveled to the moon. She told how Alan Shepard, who would become the first man to walk on the moon, was awakened out of a deep sleep early in the morning of April 12, 1961, to be told the Russians had beat the Americans into space. Chapter members learned of the astronauts' rigorous training and the severe semi-supine flight position, with the pilot lying on his back, legs vertical to the knees and then dropped down so that he was shaped like a squared-off pretzel.