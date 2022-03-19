- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of "Rapunzel," at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27, in the River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 300 St. Louis St. The production marks the company's return to the theater since its closure for renovations four years ago. Tickets are $27-$47 by visiting ticketmaster.com/rapunzel-baton-rouge-louisiana-03-26-2022/event/1B005AF7C91165C3.
- Opera Louisiane's "Sing and Swing" fundraiser starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, 4728 Constitution Ave. Tickets are $108.14-$268.04 by visiting operalouisiane.com/singandswing.
- The LSU Museum of Art's Collection Response Artworks & Lecture by French interior designer and decorative arts extraordinaire Vincent Darré has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, on the third floor of the Shaw Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Darré is known for creating timeless spaces and whimsical works filled with extravagant creativity. As part of the Bacot series, he has studied selected decorative art works from the LSU Museum of Art permanent collection to create three response pieces, which will be added to the museum's permanent collection. Those pieces will be revealed during this program. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of Lynn Nottage's "Crumbs From the Table of Joy," rescheduled to open Friday, April 1, on The Studio stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, is opening three exhibits in April: "Aliento a Tequilla" on Saturday, April 2; "Talented Student Art Exhibition of West Baton Rouge" on Friday, April 8; and "Women of the Blues" on Thursday, April 14. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- Registration is open for Theatre Baton Rouge's summer camps. For a full camp list and registration information, visit theatrebr.org.
- The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's next Orchestral Series concert, "Kazem Abdullah Conducts Tchaikovsky," will feature guest conductor Kazem Abdullah and guest violinist Matthew Hakkarainen, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in the River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 300 St. Louis St. Tickets are $19-$65 by visiting brso.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
