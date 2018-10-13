Halloween hounds
WHAT: Trick N' Treat for dogs
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19
WHERE: BREC Forest Community Dog Park, 13900 S. Harrell's Ferry Road
INFORMATION: Email Jason Hoggatt at jasonh@brec.org or visit BREC Dog Parks on Facebook
DETAILS: Bring the dog and the entire family to this dog-friendly event. Local pet organizations will be distributing information, candy for the kids and treats for the dogs. Dress up your pup for the costume contest to win prizes. Some categories include: Best Group, Best Dressed, Most Creative and more.
Mentors needed
WHAT: Big Buddy is looking for 100 mentors to participate in its 20th annual Day of the Mentor on Friday, Oct. 26
REGISTER: bigbuddyprogram.org or call (225) 388-9737
DETAILS: The event gathers individuals from various businesses and industries to spend one-on-one time with a child in third through eighth grade. The mentors meet their mentees at breakfast, take them to their workplace for a tour, meet some of the office staff and share in some of the day-to-day activities of the business.
Celebrate the Family
WHAT: Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge will host its 25th annual gala, Celebrate the Family/An All Red Affair
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15
WHERE: Capitol Park Welcome Center, 702 River Road
TICKETS/INFO: $50; $75 for two; $500 for a table. Visit fsgbr.org.
DETAILS: To be recognized at the event are: The Alvarez family (Sebastian, Anita, Carlo, Ann Alvarez-Tanner), the family of state Rep. Ted James, the family of Michael and Kathy Victorian and Daniel J. Bevan, CEO of The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation. The proceeds of the fundraiser will help support Family Service of Greater Baton Rouge and its mission to counsel and strengthen individuals and families. Guests are asked to wear red or black chic and fun attire. The event also will include live music, food, a silent auction and an after-party.
Nominations wanted
WHAT: Volunteer Louisiana is seeking nominations of outstanding volunteers and national service members for its Champions of Service Awards Gala
INFORMATION: volunteerlouisiana.gov/volunteering/grant-opportunities
NOMINATION DEADLINE: Dec. 15
DETAILS: Nominations are open to any person, group or business that has demonstrated compassion and dedication, leadership and initiative or innovation and creativity in addressing community challenges and serving others. Volunteer Louisiana will recognize one champion from six geographic regions of the state as well as AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and corporate volunteer champions. Volunteer Louisiana and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will host the Champions of Service Gala at the Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge on April 9.