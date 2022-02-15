Editor's note: Celebrating Black History Month, we've asked local and regional leaders to write letters to future generations, detailing what each wants those who follow in the years to come to know about Black history.
Dear next and future generations,
I write this letter to leaders of tomorrow and those yet to be born as the child of parents who lived through the days of desegregation. My letter to you is from the perspective of a child familiar with the rich harvest of integration — now a parent and grandparent of children who are fighting but destined to live out the dreams of inspirational leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
I have lived, learned and loved our collective history — especially my history, and I happen to be African-American. Black History, forever in progress, does not singularly belong to those identifying as Black or African American.
At a time when disrespect, division and disregard for cultural identification abound, I offer four perspectives, hopeful that you will lead us to a better place as you make history.
There will always be amazing opportunities to be the first at something just as there are glass ceilings to be broken. From my experiences, being first is nothing if it does not leave things better and make way for the second, third, etc.
Pay attention to history making people and circumstances far and near as they can inform and prepare you to be a better citizen, person and leader. We live in a global community. History makers in distant places, like those here at home can be instructional. Find what strikes you and be the first to deliver it where you are — and do it your way.
Black history has value beyond your wildest dreams. There is intrinsic reward when you create, so seek out those opportunities. It is okay to color outside the lines. Take leaps and appreciate the impact of doing so. Being first, different or extraordinary in your life enriches your community and society as a whole.
Black history makes America better, richer and places all history in context. Your life’s work and accomplishments, no matter how large or small, reflect the world around you. Make your reflection count as it adds a valuable dimension to the world of others.
In spite of those that reject, neglect and deny greatness, achievement and accomplishment, be courageous to make your own history. The history you make expands the value of your generation’s cultural identities. One day you will be a parent and grandparent and share similar hopes for their futures. Your history is the gateway to your greatness. No one but you is commissioned to do what only you are capable of — so do not disappoint or deprive us of witnessing it.
Becoming the first African-American President of the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials in our 107-year history will end for me, but the effects will live on in the belief that others can follow suit. Use me and others as a stepping-stone to even greater heights and accomplishments. History is a tale that spans the entire human experience and what matters most is that in making history you have made a positive difference.
Shawn Wilson, Secretary Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development