Ornamental grasses are some of the best plants to make a focal point in the landscape, but they are often underused.
In addition to being an excellent choice for their aesthetic appeal, adding a wonderful texture to your yard, ornamental grasses are great for wildlife, especially birds.
When planning your landscape, think of the types of plants you are drawn to. But also think about the needs of the plants and consider what purpose they will serve in your garden.
Landscapes can be designed with wildlife in mind, or perhaps you want an entertainment space, a quiet sitting area or a play area for children.
Texture is a design element that makes a plant catch your eye as a breeze blows or as light and shadows interact. Ornamental grasses, with their feathery, soft look, fit the bill.
Muhly grass is a gorgeous ornamental grass, with feathery pink inflorescences, or flowers, during fall. The LSU AgCenter named it a Louisiana Super Plant, meaning it does well in our growing conditions, for fall 2021.
Muhly is a native grass to North America found in the eastern United States.
It grows well in full sun to partial shade with an average height of 3 to 4 feet and about the same width. It grows best in well-drained soils in a clumping manner. Flowers are typically pink, but there are also white varieties.
Plant them en masse, about 2 feet apart. Drought tolerant once established, the grass is extremely low maintenance and well adapted to Louisiana.
Plants go dormant in winter and turn brown. Leave the dormant grass to serve as a winter habitat for birds, which also love the seeds from the flowers.
In late winter or early spring, trim dead blades before new blades emerge. You might also apply a general all-purpose fertilizer at the recommended rates in springtime.
Muhly grass does not have many, if any, pest or disease problems.
As plants grow over the years, they will multiply and make additional clumps. Those can be divided in fall or early spring by simply digging up a few clumps that you can then share with friends or move to new areas. Overcrowding of the grasses can decrease the number of flowers, so dividing every three or so years will help keep them healthy and vigorous.