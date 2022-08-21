Kirsten Held pauses to gather her thoughts.
"What was the name of that hurricane?" she asked. "The one that came through last year?"
Ida.
"Oh, that's right," she said. "Wow. This is how bad the trauma was, because I can't even remember the name of the hurricane."
But Kirsten Held does remember riding out the storm in Terrebone General Hospital in Houma. She was working as a contract nurse there, just as she did during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And both experiences weighed heavily on her.
But if the Baton Rouge resident had none of these experiences, Kirsten Held would never have teamed up with her twin sister, Paige Held, to create Own Your Why Coaching, a five-week program specifically designed for medical professionals in addressing burnout.
The program is only five months old, but medical professionals throughout the state have already signed up for the program at ownyourwhycoaching.com. One healthcare worker from North Carolina contacted her last week.
Kirsten Held brings her own experience with burnout in the field to the table. Paige Held, a financial advisor for Northwestern Mutual, handles the business side of the program.
And both team together in the coaching process.
"This program became a passion project after I experienced confusion, burnout and many other things after being a nurse for seven years," Held said. "I realized the limited resources I had to get out of such a tough mental spot and that’s when the idea for this program was born."
Held tailors coaching sessions to fit each client's needs.
"They have access to us 24/7," she said. "So even if they work night shift, and they're at work and feeling some type of way or going through their thought process just need to talk it out," Kirsten Held said. "We use the Boxer App for this, and they can box us a time, and we'll get back to them as soon as we can. We put them in a group with me and my sister. We call it one on one coaching, but it's really two on one, because we both work with the client. And, if I'm busy, she'll respond and vice versa."
But the program is continuously evolving, and the Helds have already added another component for clients who are looking for something more.
"We created the holistic healthcare team," Kirsten Held said. "The idea of the holistic healthcare team is like paying for a gym membership. It's just a monthly fee, and we also do group coaching, where we do coaching sessions once a month on a video call. So, we don't give them access to the Boxer App for this. We use the WhatsApp instead, and it's a team. It's done in the same way you would do with Weight Watchers, where a group of people hold each other accountable."
Kirsten Paige designed the programs to lift her clients out of the notion that they were simply living to work. In her own experience, she devolved both physically and mentally into a place where she had no energy for anything but work.
She'd work her shifts, go home, then go back to work. She'd almost slipped into a depression when she decided to make changes.
Kirsten Held earned her master's degree from Southeastern Louisiana University in May and is now a family nurse practitioner. She's also a few steps away from earning her doctorate's degree.
And through it all, she realized that if she didn't take time for herself, she couldn't help others.
"I had to learn about mindfulness and self-awareness," she said. "All of these things really has enabled me to have more of a balance in my life, and I'm more capable now of juggling my life with my business and my work."
She knew from experience that others in her field were suffering from this.
"You just give, give, give, give, and then you wake up one day and you realize there's nothing left," Kirsten Held said. "That's the turning point. I try to help my clients realize that they need to get back to the best possible version of themselves before they can give anything else. And that's not just in the healthcare field but in life in general."
So, the Held sisters work to change perspectives.
"I watch them like run themselves into the ground, not taking care of themselves," Kirsten Held said. "I constantly have to remind them, 'You know, you're no good if you're not at your best.' "
And in the end, clients have been rediscovering their best selves.
"I've seen changes," Kirsten Held said. "They tell me how much this program has helped them."
In the meantime, she's working on yet another personal strategy.
"I'm going to start scheduling my vacation on Aug. 29 every year," Kirsten Held said, laughing. "That seems to be when the hurricanes hit every year in Louisiana. Yeah, I think that'll be a good time to take a vacation."