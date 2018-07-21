Clay Achee has a unique group of friends he carries around in a box in the back of his SUV.
Fortunately, the Beyond the Garage gang doesn't need air. They only need Achee to bring them to life.
The 36-year-old Baton Rouge native, who as a child idolized Jim Henson and his Muppets, handcrafted all of the puppets in the gang.
“As a child, you tend to mimic your idols,” Achee says. “For instance, I love Chuck Berry, so I learned to play the guitar. I loved Jim Henson but there was no way to figure out how to do what he did. But after film school, that changed.”
Achee graduated from Catholic High School and headed to the Savannah College of Art & Design in Georgia, where he majored in film. He had no plans to return to Baton Rouge, but by the time he graduated, the film industry was thriving in Louisiana, so home he came.
For 10 years, Achee worked in the film industry, “mainly on low-budget, sci-fi films,” he says. Then the industry dried up here and finding work became a problem.
Although most of his experience was working in the sound department, he did get to rub elbows with the people who did makeup, costumes and sets, and he learned a thing a two. Enter YouTube.
“In this age of YouTube, anybody can make a movie and post it online,” Achee says.
So, he returned to an old love and made his first puppet.
“It took me three weeks to make it. … It was an overstuffed pirate. He’s on a shelf at home," Achee says. "Now I can make one in a day.”
He and wife Kirstin would invite friends over and Achee would put on a show with the puppets singing covers of popular songs. That’s how Ziggy & the Junkyard Band was born.
To make the band play takes eight puppeteers, two each for the puppets on keyboards and drums.
“This is not a one-man show,” adds Achee. “I find that athletes, drummers and dancers make great puppeteers because they have a tremendous sense of their bodies, how to move. But I’ll take actors any day.”
Ziggy was Achee’s second puppet and stars in a YouTube TV show for kids, "Ziggy and the Junkyard Band," that's in the works. It's about a little alien who comes to Earth searching for Chuck Berry.
“I was reading scripts one night and read this biopic on Carl Sagan,” says Achee, a self-confessed rock ’n' roll nerd who handles the afternoon drive slot on Baton Rouge’s Community Radio, WHYR 96.9. “It reminded me of the NASA expedition where they put sounds from Earth on Voyager I and II, so that if there’s life out there somewhere, they’d hear us. One of the songs chosen was Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode.’ ”
As Ziggy and friends started to develop, so did their storyline. And because his show is only for YouTube, Achee has a lot of freedom.
“I didn’t need to wait for anybody’s permission to do this,” he says. “I can do this while I’m waiting for Hollywood to call.”
And although having films and shows on YouTube is great, it doesn't pay the bills. Achee did have a brief brush with fame when he and fellow filmmaker Barton Gilley collaborated on “Twiggly’s Battle” in 2016, and their film was chosen as an honorable mention submission by The Jim Henson Co. in a filmmaking competition. Also that year, he was featured on actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s website HitRECord.
“I wanted to be a working artist, not a starving one,” says Achee, father to 2-year-old Dash. “The band was a hit, but we weren’t making any money. And that’s when the monsters came along. They’re for children or your inner child.”
So now Achee makes monster puppets to make money and as a way to teach through interactive play.
“Kids are like sponges; they love to learn," he says, "and I’ve got all this stuff in my head I want to share with them.”
He sells the monster puppets at the Baton Rouge Arts Market, held the first Saturday of the month in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market, downtown at Fifth and Main streets.
You can follow Achee on Facebook.com/beyondthegarage and Instagram @ZiggyandtheJunkyardBand.