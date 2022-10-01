St. John's United Methodist Church, at 230 Renee Dr. Baton Rouge, LA (off Highland Road, near Gardere Lane),will be holding a GriefShare Support Group on Tuesdays, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church's parlor. The group meets weekly for 13 weeks. There is no charge to attend.
GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help those who have lost someone rebuild their lives after losing a loved one. For more information and to register, you may go to www.GriefShare.org or contactDeemuenzler@gmail.com or 225-933-1668 or the church office at 225-755-4594