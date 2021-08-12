So, you thought your metabolism peaked as a teenager? Baby, you couldn’t be more wrong.
Infants, not adolescents, are calorie-burning champions, according to a study being published Thursday in the journal Science.
Four researchers at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge joined an international team of scientists who studied 6,600 people, ages 1 week to 99 years, in 29 countries.
They also found people hang on to their metabolism later than previously thought.
“As we age, there are a lot of physiological changes that occur in the phases of our life such as during puberty and in menopause. What’s odd is that the timing of our ‘metabolic life stages’ doesn’t appear to match the markers we associate with growing up and getting older,” said study co-author Jennifer Rood, associate executive director for cores and resources at Pennington.
The other Pennington Biomedical scientists are Peter Katzmarzyk, associate executive director for population and public health sciences; Corby Martin, professor and director, Ingestive Behavior Laboratory; and Eric Ravussin, associate executive director for clinical science.
Most previous large-scale studies measured how much energy the body uses just to survive. To come up with a number for total daily energy expenditure, researchers used a urine test that involves having a person drink water in which the hydrogen and oxygen in the water molecules have been replaced with naturally occurring “heavy” forms, and then measures how quickly they’re flushed out. It’s considered the gold standard for measuring daily energy expenditure during normal daily life.
“Some people think of their teens and 20s as the age when their calorie-burning potential hits its peak,” Katzmarzyk said. “But the study shows that, pound for pound, infants had the highest metabolic rates of all.”
Energy needs skyrocket in the first year life. By their first birthdays, babies burn calories 50% faster for their body size than adults. This may help explain why underfed children during this developmental stage are less likely to survive and grow up to be healthy adults.
“More research is needed to better understand the metabolism of babies. We need to know what is driving higher energy expenditures,” Martin said.
After infancy, metabolism slows by about 3% each year until leveling off in our 20s.
Interestingly, adolescent growth spurts didn’t generate an increase in daily calorie needs after researchers took body size into account.
Also, people’s metabolisms were most stable from their 20s through their 50s. The findings suggest that other factors lie behind the so-called “middle-age spread.”
The data suggest that metabolisms don’t start to decline again until after age 60. The slowdown is gradual, only 0.7 percent a year. But people in their 90s needs 26% fewer calories each day than someone in midlife.
Lost muscle mass as we age may be partly to blame, since muscle burns more calories than fat. But the cells of those over 60 also slow down, Ravussin said.
The patterns held even when differing activity levels were taken into account.