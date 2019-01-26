Suni Nelson didn't plan on a career in law enforcement.
Now she's the first woman to graduate as the top cadet from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries' Enforcement Division Academy.
That's quite a feat for a 5-foot, 4-inch woman in a class mostly made up of men. There was only one other female student.
But Nelson wasn't intimidated.
"We started out with 24, and there were 12 of us who graduated," she said. "We had a competitive spirit, but most of the time we supported and encouraged each other to get through it."
The 30-year-old left her hometown in Lafayette after graduating from Acadiana High School to pursue a degree in psychology at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
Can't see video below? Click here.
While there, she began working with the campus police, with whom she continued working after graduation. She also joined the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office Reserves and worked as an adjunct instructor of psychology at the university.
"I found that I loved working in law enforcement," Nelson said. "And I could apply my degree to this field in so many ways."
A friend got her thinking about working as an agent for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
"I love animals," she said. "And I like working outdoors."
So she signed up for the 26-week academy, which began in July. The training was a combination of classroom and bootcamp-like physical instruction at the Waddill Outdoor Education Center on Flannery Road.
All physical challenges were tests. Fail the test and you don't graduate.
Nelson admitted she had her doubts when it came to a rigorous swim-and-rescue challenge. The assignment was tough and exhausting, involving, among other things, swimming while in full uniform. But, Nelson said, she was cheered on by her fellow cadets.
"I was afraid I wouldn't pass, but I did it," she said.
And now she's made history as the first female to graduate at the top of the cadet class.
After her Jan. 4 graduation, Nelson was assigned to Winn Parish. Her first day on the job was Jan. 7, which began with some excitement.
"Well, it was eventful," she said. "A man was sailing on a lake, and the wind caught his sail, and his boat capsized. He was sitting on the hull waiting for us. We just went out and brought him back."
That's just part of what agents do because their job includes search and rescue, particularly in emergency situations. Agents also patrol woods, rivers and lakes to make sure fishing and hunting regulations are being followed, and they teach free safe boating courses and conduct checks to make sure boats are being operated safely.
Nelson will continue teaching at Northwestern, but her law enforcement focus is solely on her work as an agent.
"I never thought about doing anything like this when I was growing up," she said. "But I have to say I really do love it."