Ephraim Sidney Craddock, 17, of Prairieville, has earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank advancement award presented in Scouts BSA. A member of Troop 76, chartered by Istrouma Area Council in Gonzales, nationally, Craddock is one of only 4% of all Scouts, since its inception in 1911 who attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
Craddock will receive the Eagle Award at a Court of Honor at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 17450 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville.
Craddock has earned 59 merit badges, achieved the rank of Brotherhood in the Order of the Arrow, and has completed three of Scout BSA’s four high adventures: 2019 Northern Tier National High Adventure Base — wilderness canoe trip over 10 days covering up to 150 miles through the Atikaki and Woodland Caribou provincial parks in Manitoba, Canada; 2021 Philmont Scout Ranch — mountainous wilderness hiking trek over 14 days in the Rocky Mountains of New Mexico; and 2022 Florida National High Adventure Sea Base — marine learning and development over six days including open water and reef sailing, island camping, snorkeling and scuba.
Craddock has held multiple leadership posts including patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader and chaplain aide.
Craddock is the child of Christian Craddock, Russell Robbins and Jacquelyn Schulz Craddock. He's a senior at St. Amant High School and active in STA wrestling, team captain; STA marching and wind symphony bands, tuba; student council, vice president; DECA, president; Rho Kappa, secretary; Mu Alpha Theta, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, student leader; and Greater Gators. Craddock was selected as the school’s 2022 Boys State representative, and one of 235 Louisiana high school seniors selected as a Class of 2023 National Merit semifinalist.