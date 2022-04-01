The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform its Spring 2022 concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The concert is titled, “Legends and Heroes,” paying tribute to the band's founder, a longtime LSU band director, great Americans and mothers. Musical nods also will be made to Irish folk legends and Hobbits. For more information, brcb.org.
- There's only one week left to see Louisiana's Old State Capitol's photo exhibit, "Changing Landscapes: Jan Beauboeuf Along the Solomon Northup Trail." The show ends Thursday, April 14. Admission is free. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, will open its annual juried high school exhibition, "The Real-Life Experience," on Tuesday, April 5, followed by a First Wednesday Opening Reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Wednesday, April 6. The exhibition shines a light on more than 50 works of original art produced by students from East Baton Rouge Parish public and private high school students. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 388-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.
Yes We Cannibal!, 1600 Government St., continues its Sole Lab Sunday series from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3. The program is hosted by DJ Sole Lab BR and Mark Dub. The program is an underground hip-hop showcase, featuring a selection of MCs, art and a freestyle cipher. The art collective's gallery also will open an exhibit of new two-dimensional works by musicians Renee Reed and JAS from A Band Name Hyckoriii on Monday, April 4. The show runs through Sunday, April 10 with a reception from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. For more information, call (240) 595-9421 or visit yeswecannibal.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the hit Broadway musical, "Sweet Charity," opening Friday, April 22, on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $25-$35. For more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has reopened both of its hands-on children’s galleries, Science Station and Discovery Depot. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Designed for youngsters ages 6 months to 7 years, the Discovery Depot includes educational toys and activities that encourage kids to make connections with art and science through play. The Science Station is designed for children ages 7 to 12. The interactive exhibits and educational games such as the Plasma Ball, Percussion Tubes and Ball Maze invite children to explore sound, light, logic and motion. For more information, call (225) 344-4272 or visit lasm.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Of Moving Colors' spring production, "Clock Tower," set for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $17-$38 by call (225) 344-0344 or visiting manshiptheatre.org.
- Sunset on the River, a free festival hosted by The Blues Cafe featuring Lil Pookie & the Zydeco Sensations, will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the River Front Plaza, 300 S. River Road. For more information, visit thebluescafeonline.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments