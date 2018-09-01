Civic meeting
WHAT: Meeting of the Federation of Baton Rouge Civic Associations
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13
INFORMATION: (225) 767-4782 or email mfels12@cox.net
DETAILS: Speaker is Suzy Sonnier, executive director of the Baton Rouge Health District, a coalition of health care organizations that promote collaboration with health care providers, government, higher education and others to implement a master plan to enhance health care and economic development.
Community awards nominations
WHAT: Forum 35 is now accepting nominations for its community awards
WHEN: Deadline for nominations is Monday, Sept. 17
INFORMATION: forum35.org/BROriginal
DETAILS: Forum 35, a nonprofit volunteer group of young men and women dedicated to improving Baton Rouge, will present its BR Original Young Professional Award and its BR Original Award at its annual breakfast event in October. Nominees should be people dedicated to improving the community through exemplary leadership, visionary thinking and extraordinary volunteerism.
Donations wanted
WHAT: The Inner Wheel Club of Baton Rouge is now accepting donations for the 29th annual Attic Trash & Treasure Sale
INFORMATION: innerwheelbr.org
DETAILS: Donations of most household items can be dropped at both locations of Habitat ReStore, 4301 Airline Highway and 10300 Perkins Road, or schedule a pickup by emailing caitlyn@habitatbrla.org.