How can negative self-talk influence Alzheimer’s disease?
Studies show than 80% of our thoughts per day are negative. That inner voice, the self-talk, can be physically and mentally damaging and influences the way we feel about ourselves and/or who we are. How we speak to ourselves has a powerful impact on our mental and physical health, as well as our quality of life.
In a study published by the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Journal, researchers found “repetitive negative thinking” (RNT) is linked to subsequent cognitive decline as well as the deposition of harmful brain proteins linked to Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers urge further investigative studies in RNT as a potential risk factor for Alzheimer’s and dementia to see if these could reduce dementia risk.
According to the study’s lead author, Dr. Natalie Marchant of University College London- Psychiatry: "Depression and anxiety in mid-life and old age are already known to be risk factors for dementia. Here, we found that certain thinking patterns implicated in depression and anxiety could be an underlying reason why people with those disorders are more likely to develop dementia. Taken alongside other studies, which link depression and anxiety with dementia risk, we expect that chronic negative thinking patterns over a long period of time could increase the risk of dementia. We do not think the evidence suggests that short-term setbacks would increase one's risk of dementia. We hope that our findings could be used to develop strategies to lower people's risk of dementia by helping them to reduce their negative thinking patterns."
The Harvard University Stress and Development Lab identifies 10 types of common negative self-talk we can experience. These types include:
- 1) All-or-nothing thinking;
- 2) overgeneralization;
- 3) mental filters;
- 4) disqualifying the positive;
- 5) jumping to conclusions;
- 6) magnification or minimization of things;
- 7) “should” statements;
- 8) emotional reasoning;
- 9) labeling;
- 10) personalization.
By recognizing when we fall into one of these types of self-talk, we can reevaluate our understanding of our particular situations, which are helpful in sustaining a positive outlook and quality of life.
Psychotherapist David Baker notes, “Every time that voice offers the negative dimension or a negative idea, it reinforces, and it becomes who we are. I think that’s really the wrong question. The right question is, 'Why is it here?' Negative self-talk is a symptom, so there’s something else going on deep in the psyche that’s driving that symptom to the surface and emerging as negative self-talk.”
Though oftentimes difficult to counteract our negative self-talk, training the mind and shifting perspectives, along with practicing affirmations can help reject negative thoughts and feelings that define us. There is no “off” switch to negative thinking, and we should listen to these thoughts, acknowledge them and then let them go. Meditation, keeping a gratitude journal, and mindfully practicing more control over our thoughts are a few ways to combat the negative self-talk. Experts say to talk to yourself the way you’d encourage a friend, and don’t think less of yourself, but think of yourself less.