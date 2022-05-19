The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will be there, as will the symphony chorus and four world-class soloists.
But all eyes will be on Timothy Muffitt conducting his final concert as the symphony's maestro. And what better way to finish his 23-year career in the Capital City than with Beethoven's "Ode to Joy?"
Though this will be a sad event for symphony fans, it's also a joyous time of well-wishes for Muffitt as he takes the River Center Performing Arts Theatre stage on Friday.
The symphony and chorus will combine to perform the entirety of Beethoven's "Symphony No. 9," of which "Ode to Joy" will be the finale.
Will there be tears? Maybe. Chill bumps? Definitely.
Muffitt was named the symphony's music director and conductor in 1999. He also has been serving in those positions with the Lansing (Michigan) Symphony Orchestra since 2006, and was past artistic director for the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra of New Orleans' "Casual Classics" series.
Muffitt announced his retirement as music director and conductor in 2019, saying he would stay through the end of the 2019-20 season. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which obliterated that season.
He has since been named the Baton Rouge Symphony's music director laureate, and two years after the pandemic, the symphony is ready to give Muffitt a proper send-off. And as that performance approaches, Muffitt reflected on his time in Baton Rouge, the many concerts he has led and the things he will miss most.
You've conducted quite a collection of concerts in your 23 years with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. What were some of your favorites?
It’s hard to choose a favorite, but there are a few that stand out as being extra special for musical or other reasons.
First would be the concert called "The Louisiana Gospel Tradition." It was one of the most beautiful gatherings of people and musicians I have seen in a concert hall. The program was narrated by our then-Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne and featured every possible variant of gospel or “pre-gospel” music imaginable … from the oldest to the newest, with a beautiful diversity of performers. The hall was packed and everyone left feeling inspired and uplifted. I’ll never forget it.
I also especially enjoyed other times when we could connect aspects of Louisiana’s unique culture with concert music. One concert featured a Louisiana-inspired work by Donald Grantham called "J'ai été au bal." The source material for that piece came from two tunes from the Cajun tradition, so we invited the Savoy Family Band to join us on stage and play the tunes in their original form before hearing how Don adapted them symphonically.
Along those same lines, I have very fond memories of our many and wonderful musical collaborations with chef John Folse, bringing music and food together.
Naturally, all of the Pennington Great Performer Series concerts were right at the top of the list, too. Sharing that level of talent with our community made for many memories.
Is there a composer whose music you most enjoyed conducting?
I’m probably not alone in the musical world in feeling like my favorite composer is the one I am working on or with at the moment. There is so much great music out there. It’s impossible to choose a favorite.
You've also worked with some world-class soloists. Which ones have been the most memorable?
In the early years of the Pennington Series, we had Dame Kiri Te Kanawa with us, one of the most celebrated sopranos in history. Her appearance in Baton Rouge was one of only two she was giving in North America, so it was a very special event.
I would put Van Cliburn on that list, too … a Louisiana native by the way. He had pretty much retired from performing, but we were in the right place at the right time and got him here.
What was your favorite part about working with the Baton Rouge Symphony?
My colleagues in the orchestra. It has been a privilege to be able to make music with those wonderful musicians, many of whom I have known for decades.
Will you continue conducting in Lansing? Are you going to be conducting elsewhere?
Yes, I will continue in Lansing and Chautauqua and pick up some guest conducting along the way. I’m not ready to stop yet.
What will you miss about Baton Rouge?
I will miss the people that I have been blessed to call my friends and colleagues. That is the hardest part.
Beethoven's 'Symphony No. 9'
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 300 St. Louis St.
TICKETS/INFO: $19-$65 by visiting brso.org.