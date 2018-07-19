FRIDAY
"ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, JR!": 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. A highly original adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson's popular fairy tale, "The Little Mermaid," and the Tony-nominated Broadway musical. $15 at manshiptheatreorg.
"ALICE IN WONDERLAND": 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., BREC's Independence Park Theatre, 7800 Independence Blvd. Campers from Session 3 Play Production for Kids Camp show off their skills. $5 at app.arts-people.com.
TRIVIAL OBJECTIONS ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY EXTRAVAGANZA!: 8 p.m., Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Baton Rouge's Comedy Panel Gameshow is turning 1 and they're bringing a barrel of laughs as local comedians team up against each other in a series of trivia and debates. $7 at manshiptheatre.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
THE GILDED SPARROW CITY FARMHOUSE POP UP FAIR: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The fair offers farmhouse vintage, antique furnishings and home decor. General admission for Friday and Saturday is $12; a two-day pass is $15. thegildedsparrow.net.
ART MELT 2018: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. Forum 35's largest multimedia- juried art exhibit in the state. Featuring a preview party Friday night with live music, performances and awards. Tickets are $85 at forum35.site-ym.com. Saturday is the public opening of the six-week event and is free.
SATURDAY
PLANETARIUM FAMILY HOUR AND STARGAZING: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Learn about stars and constellations in the local night sky; planetarium show to follow. (225) 344-5272, lasm.org.
ENGINEER IT: DREAM BIG: 10 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Discover how today's engineers are inspiring the world at this interactive workshop for all ages. lasm.org.
COMMUNITY MUSIC AND HERITAGE FESTIVAL: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Anna T. Jordan Community Park, 6201 Florida Blvd. A day of family entertainment featuring performances by local artists, giant water inflatables, crafts and vendors. Free. brec.org.
THE CADILLAC'S ROCK AND COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL: 1 p.m., Cadillac Cafe, 5454 Bluebonnet Blvd. An outdoor music festival benefiting Friends of the Animals. $20 admission, VIP $100.
LET'S ROCK FOR SPOTS: 6 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. A rock concert benefiting Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. varsitytheatre.com.
PLAYMAKERS 2018 FAMILY REUNION: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. Open to anyone who's joined Playmakers in the past, whether as cast or crew, even a supportive parent or sibling, or a patron at one of its shows. Featuring a potluck, musical performances and sneak previews of what's to come. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
1ST LEGENDS OF SOUTHERN SOUL EXTRAVAGANZA: 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Featuring Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Big Pokey, Nellie "Tiger" Travis, Labrado, Jeff Floyd, Tyree Neal and special guests Lenny Williams and comedian Bigg Sexxy. $43-78 at ticketmaster.com.
OFF THE RAILS, A NIGHT OF STORIES: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., The Station Sports Bar and Grill, 4608 Bennington Ave. Comedians Morgan Wright and Mike Honore will tell stories as special guests from The Leather Apron Theatre Co. act them out. $5 cover.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
REPTICON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A live reptile event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, everything they might need, live animal seminars and frequent raffles. $10 for adults, $5 children 5-12, free for 5 and under. repiton.com/louisiana/baton-rouge.
WEEKEND INTENSIVE BALLET WORKSHOP: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days, 3794 Perkins Road. Intermediate dance level ages 10 and up featuring Rachel White. $150 fee. Register at kcangelosi1@cox.net.
SUNDAY
"TRAVELS IN THE SEVEN DIRECTIONS": 4 p.m., Baton Rouge Gallery for Contemporary Art, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Author Sami Parbhoo reads from his new collection of short stories, "Travels in the Seven Directions." Free. batonrougegallery.org.
EMPOWERED DIVA AWARDS: 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., 7111 Goodwood Blvd. Celebrating the recipients of the Empowered Diva Awards 2018. Featuring live entertainment, refreshments and vendors. Free. Register at eventbrite.com.
HEATHER LAND "I AIN'T DOIN' IT TOUR": 7 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. Comedian Heather Land is here to bring big laughs. $29-99 at ticketmaster.com.
MONDAY
FOUR Ps ON A PLATE: 11:30 a.m., Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Enjoy lunch at the museum and listen to the BouillaBabes discuss "Preparing, Pairing, Plating and Photographing Food." Bring your own lunch; drinks are provided. Nonmembers $7, members pay $5. Last class date will be July 30. lasm.org.
TUESDAY
COACHES CARAVAN: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., L'Auberge Casino, 777 Lauberge Ave. The football coaching staff and other Southeastern Louisiana University coaches talk about their upcoming seasons.
PUTTING BREWING WATER IN PERSPECTIVE: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Author John Palmer gives a presentation on brewing water, followed by a discussion.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY
2018 STATEWIDE ARTS SUMMIT: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day, The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. A three-day event for creative professionals from across the state. Register at artsbr.org.
WEDNESDAY
WINE WALK WEDNESDAYS: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., downtown Baton Rouge. A wine walk with two wine tastings in each venue, spending one hour at each location. $10. Venues TBA. Register at eventbrite.com.
COOKING WITH COCHON CANNERY: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Red Stick Spice Company, 660 Jefferson Highway. Join award-winning chef Dustie Latiolais from Cochon Cannery for a cooking demo featuring Dustie's Bacon Jam. $45 at redstickspice.com.
"THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL: THE WHITNEY HOUSTON SHOW": 7:30 p.m., Raising Cane's River Center, 275 S. River Road. The critically-acclaimed stage show honoring the talent, music and memory of Whitney Houston. $29-$59 at ticketmaster.com.
LIVE AND HELP LIVE FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION: 7:30 p.m., Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Road. A live music event benefiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. $10-15 at varsitytheatre.com.
THURSDAY
TIN ROOF & TACOS- A HOUK GROUP CLIENT APPRECIATION EVENT: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tin Roof Brewing Company, 1624 Wyoming St. Enjoy Tin Roof beer and tacos from Rock Paper Taco.
COASTAL CALIFORNIA WINES AND CHARCUTERIE BOARDS: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Twine Market and Deli, 2921 Government St. Enjoy a variety of wine from the California Coast. $45 at eventbrite.com.
RECLAIMING OUR NARRATIVES- COMMUNITY POETRY WORKSHOP: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Bluebonnet Branch Library. A workshop centered on poetry as a tool for healing, self-empowerment and community building. Free. the821project.com.
REYNOLDS FAMILY WINE DINNER: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Bergeron's City Market, 8200 Jefferson Highway. Starting with a reception and hors d'oeuvres and sparkling rosé, followed by a four-course dinner with wine pairings. $100 per person. (225) 927-3998.
ONGOING
BATON ROUGE GALLERY FOR CONTEMPORARY ARTS: 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Featuring the latest works from artists Mary Lee Eggart, Michael Howes and Amy James on display through July 26. batonrougegallery.org.
RED STICK FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Main and Fifth streets. Featuring local produce and seasonal vegetables as well as a cooking demonstration at 10 a.m. inside the Main Street Market. breada.org.
WEST BATON ROUGE MUSEUM: 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen. Featuring "Rural Engineuity" and "Fait á la Main: The Acadian Handicraft Project," on display through Aug. 5. westbatonrougemuseum.com.
LSU MUSEUM OF ART: Fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Featuring a collection spotlight on "Angela Gregory," "Jerry Uelsmann: Confluence" and "Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects," all on display through Oct. 14; and "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection." lsumoa.org.
LOUISIANA ART & SCIENCE MUSEUM: 100 S. River Road. Featuring "Feast for the Eyes: The Story of Food in Photography" and "Capitol City Contemporary 4: Food, Glorious Food" and "Food in Space: The Evolution of Dining in Orbit" all on display through Sept. 16. lasm.org.
CAPITOL PARK MUSEUM: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 660 N. Fourth St. Featuring selections from the permanent collection. louisianastatemuseum.org/museums/capitol-park-museum.
Compiled by Kristie Bihm.