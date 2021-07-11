I routinely take an after-work jog on Wednesdays at the LSU Lakes, starting at the beachfront area at the park on Stanford Avenue.
After a full day of work with some of the stresses that can build up, it is a delight to take these winding running promenades around the scenic lakes with spectacular views.
One of my favorite sights on the sandy beach area (where I sometimes take selfies) is with the tall State Capitol in the distance. To the west, it is fun occasionally to get someone to take a picture of me holding the setting sun.
But that real delight is about halfway on my East Lakeshore jog. That's when I come to a beautiful home that was updated last year and has a lovely wrought-iron gate around it.
What's so cool is that the steppingstones which form a perimeter around the fencing have inspiring messages of hope, love and peace.
The words are inscribed on the stones are in an almost calligraphy-like style on the corners that catch my eyes and make me smile widely.
I was so inspired by the steppingstones that I decided to write a letter to the residents per a “To Whom Hope, Love and Peace May Concern.”
What a delight it was the next week to get a response from the property owners with lovely a “thank-you” note!
I had shared with the owners about a time many years ago when I had been jogging past their residence and a fisherman had asked for me to go get a net from his pickup truck parked nearby.
A giant catfish was caught by him that I had been able to help with in his securing.
It was so neat to find out later that the fisherman, Eugene Ledoux Jr., nicknamed "The King of the LSU Lakes," was the guy that I used to see being regularly featured in The Advocate by Joe Macaluso for his fishing prowess!
As a neophyte fisherman, I too have enjoyed fishing right there at that spot and caught some small catfish.
The thank-you note that I received from the property owners was so touching and faith inspiring, and they reminded me that we are all called to be fishers of men and women too for the kingdom of God.
So when I'm making my weekly treks past the Redstick “White House” and happen to see some of the residents, it is special for me to shout out their name and share greetings of hope, love and peace … these that are indelibly written on those steppingstones and on my heart!
— Horcasitas lives in Baton Rouge