A galactic experience
"Space Opera" is the new fulldome plantetarium show at the Louisiana Arts & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. Visit an entire solar system while listening to the harmonizations of Gustav Holst’s "The Planets, Op. 32." lasm.org.
Don't be 'Far Behind'
Those '90s Seattle rockers Candlebox are going strong after reuniting in 2006. Look for songs from the 2021 album "Wolves" when the band performs on Saturday night at the L'Auberge Event Center. Tickets are $25 for the 9 p.m. show. lbatonrouge.com.
Calling all cars
The 13th annual Spring Street Car Show lines downtown New Roads from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. In addition to classic cars, check out the trucks and motorcycles. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and an awards program at 2 p.m. newroadscarshow.com.