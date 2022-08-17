Archives art
Soak in 70 paintings at the 52nd annual "River Road Show," a national juried art exhibit at the Louisiana State Archives Gallery, 3851 Essen Lane, through Sept. 29. The free show is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. artguildlouisiana.org
Flashback fun
That '70s Band of Louisiana, a new act made up of nine veteran musicians, plays an evening of retro pop starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Manship Theatre's Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre. Tickets are $20. For more area music, see "Shows to Watch," page 2D.
Food trucks and more
Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe. In addition to food trucks, there'll be live music from Melissa Sings in Town Square. In the event of rain, Melissa Sings will perform in The Great Hall. (225) 767-2001