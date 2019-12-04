FRIDAY
MOVIES ON THE MISSISSIPPI "THE GRINCH": 6:30 p.m., Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St., New Orleans. The Downtown Development District and The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk present special outdoor movie showings on Fridays during the holidays.
U.S. MARINE CORPS BAND CONCERT: 7 p.m. Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., New Orleans. Led by Warrant Officer Eric K. Kyne, the band of 52 active duty Marines marks its 14th concert production tour of the Marine Forces Reserve Band Holiday Concert benefiting Toys for Tots, with reserved seating requiring an event ticket; donation of unwrapped new toy in original packaging requested. saengernola.com.
SATURDAY
SANTA AT THE RINK: 10 a.m., Garden District Book Shop, 2727 Prytania St., New Orleans. The jolly old elf makes a pre-Christmas showing and will pose for photos. gardendistrictbookshop.com.
KREWE OF JINGLE PARADE: 1 p.m., downtown New Orleans. Downtown Development District's annual holiday street pageant, starting at Lee Circle, down St. Charles Avenue, right on Canal Street, U-turn at South Peters Street, left on Baronne Street and ending at Howard Avenue. downtownnola.com.
WINTER ON THE WATER: 3 p.m., Mandeville Lakefront Harbor, Lakeshore Drive and Jackson Avenue, Mandeville. Events at the gazebo feature Benny Grunch and the Bunch, face painting, bell chorus, lighting of the oaks and photos with Mr. Claus and the Grinch, followed by the parade at 4 p.m. experiencemandeville.org.
RUNNING OF THE SANTAS: 3 p.m., The Santas will “RUN” a few short blocks down Fulton from the “South Pole” (Apres) to the “North Pole" (Generations Hall) costume contest at 8 p.m.
ALGIERS BONFIRE: 5:30 p.m., 200 Morgan St., Algiers. West bank's annual blaze on the levee overlooking downtown New Orleans, with music from the All Saints Church Choir and Landry-Walker Marching Band, food trucks and beverages. algiersbonfire.com.
TUESDAY
WINTER WONDERLAND EAST OF THE NORTH POLE: Noon, Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd., New Orleans. Christmas tree lighting, photos with Santa, entertainment, gingerbread workshop and train rides, plus a toy giveaway while supplies last; ticket preregistration (504) 427-2596. friendsofjoewbrownpark.org.
ONGOING
"A CHRISTMAS CAROL": Various times and dates through Dec. 22, Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, 616 St. Louis St., New Orleans. With performers from the group's Young Conservatory Program taking their turn on the boards. Tickets $15-$65.
AUDUBON ZOO LIGHTS: 6 p.m., seasonal light display and winter dreamland with holiday activities, including Santa photos, twinkle tunnel, a 30-foot endangered species holiday tree, elves workshop and more. Through December. audubonnatureinstitute.org. $10-$18.
"A MERRY CANTEEN CHRISTMAS": 1 p.m. Sunday and 11:45 a.m. Monday, National World War II Museum, BB's Stage Door Canteen, 945 Magazine St., New Orleans. When a WWII veteran gifts a trunk full of wartime memorabilia, the Victory Belles unwrap so many memories and reminisce the best way they know how — singing in three-part harmony; with brunch and dinner options. Through Dec. 23. nationalww2museum.org. Tickets $34-$66.
BROADWAY@NOCCA RETURNS: Superstars Audra McDonald, Beth Leavel, Liz Callaway, Seth Rudetsky, Bryan Batt and Will Swenson, of the New York stage, headline the eighth season of Mark Cortale's acclaimed concert series in New Orleans, hosted by Seth Rudetsky. For tickets and information, visit broadwaynola.com or call (800) 838-3006.
MIRACLE ON FULTON STREET: Harrah's New Orleans, 228 Poydras St., New Orleans. Guests will enter through a new illuminated entryway into a canopy of holiday lights and trees. Experience a winter wonderland with daily "snow"fall every hour. Strike a pose in front of the 30-foot Christmas tree in the Fulton Street circle and the elaborate gingerbread display in Harrah's Hotel Lobby. On Friday and Saturday nights, live music and photos with Santa. Through Dec. 28.
TEDDY BEAR TEA: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., The Roosevelt New Orleans, 123 Baronne St., New Orleans. Holiday tea service for all ages, with Santa and Mrs. Claus, characters and keepsakes. Various days and seatings through Christmas Eve. therooseveltneworleans.com.
Compiled by Marchaund Jones