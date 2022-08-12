Members of the Baton Rouge chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution attended the state workshop in Pineville Aug. 5-6. They attended the welcome dinner Friday night, the service appreciation luncheon Saturday, and business sessions, shops and the committee showcases in between.
The chapter received numerous awards that were presented by the national organization at the 131st Continental Congress in Washington, D.C., in June.
Todd Terrell, president of the United Cajun Navy, was the keynote speaker at the luncheon. He informed members of some of the services the Cajun Navy provides to people and communities in need.
The workshop ended with district meetings, awarding of door prizes and information on the upcoming Board of Management meeting in November and the state conference in March 2023.
Casas for CASA pick winner at fundraiser
The Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates Association wrapped up its 28th Casas for CASA fundraiser July 31 with the CASA Fiesta packed event that concluded pulling the winning raffle ticket for a playhouse.
Casas for CASA 2022 was presented by title sponsor Blue Cross Blue Shield Louisiana and supports the group's advocacy efforts on behalf of abused children in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Over 350 guests enjoyed a silent auction, wine pull, Mexican cuisine by Superior Grill on Highland Road, and a DJ provided by Premier Production and Sound Services. Beverages were donated by Baton Rouge Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Mockler Beverage Co./Bud Light and Trinchero Family Estates.
The 2022 playhouse has been on display since June 1 in the atrium of the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard. The playhouse was designed by Lilliput Play Homes and was assembled by Faulk and Meek General Contractors, who delivered the playhouse to the 2922 raffle winner. Casas for CASA 2022 concluded with pulling the winning raffle ticket belonging to Amy Cambre.
Nu Gamma Omega presents 14 debutantes
The Nu Gamma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority presented 14 debutantes at its annual cotillion April 24 at the L’Auberge Hotel and Event Center. Cotillion Chair Danielle Staten hosted the event themed “Reflections of Beauty and Elegance.” Chapter President Angela Gooden provided greetings to nearly 300 guests.
Nu Gamma Omega Educational and Charitable Foundation President Bridgette Brister shared the occasion of the cotillion. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority South Central Regional Director Joya T. Hayes delivered the official charge to the debutantes and state Rep. Vanessa Caston LaFleur honored the Coterie with the celebratory toast. Tisha Powell served as the mistress of ceremonies, and Bridgette Richard served as the choreographer.
Debutante Noelle Renee Anasthasia Cloyd was crowned as the 2022 Queen of the Coterie. Debutantes Aniyah Alerra Abram and Nataklemia Joyda’ Green were recognized as Miss Amity. Debutantes Kourtni Kristina Hughes and Niya Alyse Mogheeth were recognized as Miss Poise and Grace. Debutante Macey Gaitlyn Atkins was recognized with the Shining Star Award. Academic Pearl awards were earned by Aniyah Alerra Abram, Mia Leigh Colbert, Kourtni Kristina Hughes, Kenadi Lynae Perry, Jame’ Marie Robinson, Morgan Janell Veal and Kaydence Gabrielle White. Ivy Promise awards were earned by Cloyd, Laila Sydnee Cost, Asani Lamarajuan Gordon and Jahnaya A’lice Kelly.
Reigning as princesses were First Princess Atkins, Second Princess White, Third Princess Robinson, Fourth Princess Hughes, Fifth Princess Colbert, Sixth Princess Gordon, Seventh Princess Abram, Eighth Princess Cost, Ninth Princess Veal, and Tenth Princess Kelly. Green reigned as the Maid. Perry reigned as the First Pearl and Mogheeth reigned as the Second Pearl.
Other program participants included Greta Gordon, Carla Harmon, Charlene Jones, Shanta McCall, Veronica Mucker, Linda Piper, Latrice Richard, Cynthia Reed and Shondra White.