Earlier this year, Starsky Clark shed her pharmacist’s lab coat to play fashion model in New York City.
And, on Aug. 21, you will be able to see Clark's modeling debut in Avon's new 222-page campaign catalog.
The 37-year-old Baton Rougean is one of 22 Avon representatives — 21 women and one man — featured.
“It was an amazing experience,” says Clark, a pharmacist at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Baton Rouge clinic who moonlights as an Avon representative.
The models were selected after participating in a challenge to use and evaluate some of Avon's newest products in its new health and wellness line, Espira, which launched in January.
“We had to use the product for 90 days, make a video about how it worked and submit it,” explains Clark, who says she lost 26 pounds during the three months of testing.
Her new body, she says, gave her the confidence to play model for a day.
“Avon flew all of us to New York, and we did photo shoots at two different studios — one in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan,” says Clark. “I have a new respect for models. It's hard work, but I don’t think I’ve ever looked so good. I wrote down all the products they used for my makeup and hair.”
Actually, Clark says, making people feel beautiful is one of the things she most likes about selling Avon.
“It’s a very rewarding career,” says Clark, who also spent four years in the Marines. “I found out about it from a co-worker, Louise Doley. She knew I was looking for a way to make extra money to pay off my student loans.”
After graduating from Redemptorist High School in 1998, Clark wasn’t really sure what she wanted to do with her life.
“My parents (Rosia Clark and Oliver Wheeler) had me late in life and were older than my classmates’ parents," says Clark. "I didn’t want to waste their money so I decided to join the military to help me figure things out.”
By the time she received her honorable discharge, Clark says she was a bit more focused and enrolled in Xavier University in New Orleans to become a registered pharmacist. She graduated in May 2009. And, while she’s loved this career, her new goal is to retire, sell Avon full time and become a platinum-level leader.
“I love seeing women empowered … to see your passion become your paycheck, says Clark. “Selling Avon has been a very rewarding career and it’s afforded me lots of opportunities.”
The experience also expanded her network of friends. She and her fellow models swapped phone numbers and stay connected on social media, allowing them to share ideas and tips to grow their sales. It must be working because most of them were also on a Bahama’s cruise incentive trip with Clark.
“It’s all been so much fun,” she exclaims. “At our recent Avon convention, they shared the new catalog … I felt like a celebrity.”
In addition to her gorgeous photos, Clark also shares her tips for success in the new catalog:
- Be passionate about your business by using the products yourself, and share your authentic, personal anecdotes with others to build personal relationships and special connections with your customers.
- Always give samples — customers love to touch and feel before purchasing, and it makes them feel special to be able to try new products before they buy.
- Invest your earnings back into your business by supporting, motivating and mentoring your team.