When my wife and I visited London in 2019, our rented flat was pretty spare, though someone had left an umbrella near the door in a humble nod to hospitality. It was a practical thing to have around in a city where showers could often arrive without notice. But our umbrella, a standard fashion accessory for Londoners, reminded me of an abiding principle that informed the British character: Things can change quickly. Be ready with Plan B.
The British people are dealing with a big change this month as people around the globe mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Her constancy resonated with her subjects precisely because they looked to her as a fixed star in a volatile world.
Umbrella in hand, my wife and I devoted a morning of our London trip to an obligatory visit to Buckingham Palace, where I expected to be dazzled. But it occurred to me, as we stood outside the gates, that the vast stone façade of the queen’s official residence looked no more ornate to me than a downtown bank building.
Inside, as we knew from numerous pictures, were rooms of splendid opulence. By contrast, the palace’s exterior looked large but unassuming — evidence, maybe, of an institutional restraint that allowed the British throne to endure while other monarchies died away. Louisiana, named after a French king whose royal line was eventually swept out in a violent revolution, points to the perils of monarchs who get too far above their subjects.
Visiting the French palace at Versailles in 1991, I was struck, like so many tourists, by its gilded excess, which seemed to perfectly explain why the country’s peasants had revolted in 1789. Buckingham Palace, by contrast, showed a public face that seemed to celebrate propriety as a governing ideal.
Queen Elizabeth personified that sense of reserve, a role that had its costs. The many tears shed this month for the late monarch made me think of a much earlier happening when thoughts of Elizabeth had made my late mother cry. Years ago, as small grandchildren began to arrive at Buckingham Palace, my mother spotted Elizabeth on TV and began to sniffle. “I feel so sorry for her,” my mother told me. “To be a grandmother, and not able to play with your own grandbabies — well, I just can’t imagine it.”
One naturally hopes that in moments away from prying eyes, the queen had been free to dote on her little ones. But my mother’s point — that the most famous woman in the world couldn’t publicly place a grandchild on her hip without causing a global stir — is something I often thought about when I saw Elizabeth on television.
In my last conversation with my mother before her death in 2008, she said her only hope was for more time with her grandchildren. This month, I naturally wondered if Queen Elizabeth had embraced the same dying wish.